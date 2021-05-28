The Forest Lake boys tennis team claimed one win in three tries during its final week of regular-season action last week.
The Rangers began the week with a tough 6-1 home loss to Centennial on Tuesday, May 18. The lone winner for Forest Lake was the first doubles team of juniors Henry Kerkow and Evan Dzurik, which won by scores of 7-6, 7-5.
The third doubles team of junior Jack Ihlenfeldt and sophomore Deacon Andre pushed their match to a third set before falling 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.
Forest Lake then split a pair of contests in a triangular hosted by Chisago Lakes on Friday, May 21.
The Rangers claimed a 6-1 victory over the host school, winning every match but second doubles. The winners in singles were freshman Frank Kerkow at first, eighth grader Malachi McKinnon at second, freshman Braden Anderson at third and sophomore Carson Bowes fourth.
Also winning was the first doubles team of Henry Kerkow and Dzurik as well as the third doubles team of sophomore Ben Bromert and Ihlenfeldt.
Forest Lake then fell to Anoka at Chisago Lakes by a score of 5-2. McKinnon was victorious at second singles, as was Henry Kerkow and Dzurik at first doubles.
The Rangers began Class 2A Section 7 team tournament play with a match against Blaine on Monday, May 24, that was not completed before press time. If Forest Lake, the tournament’s No. 7 seed, won that match, it faced second-seeded Duluth in the quarterfinals the next day.
If the Rangers defeated Duluth, they would advance to the semifinals to potentially face third-seeded Anoka, Cambridge-Isanti or Pinceton at Longfield Tennis Club in Duluth on Thursday, May 27.
