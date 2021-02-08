The Forest Lake boys swim team used its depth to sink Cretin-Derham Hall 94-80 in a home meet held Thursday, Jan. 28.

While the Rangers won just five of the meet’s 12 events, they were able to outscore CDH in seven events before swimming their 400 free relay teams as exhibitions.

Senior Maxamilian True was a double winner for Forest Lake, taking the top spot in the 100 fly (57.47) and the 100 breast (1:01.61), while Brady Jarosz took first in the 100 free (52.64) and Riley Jankowski topped the competition in the 100 back (1:04.12).

Jamison Livermore won the 1-meter diving with a 123.30 score.

