Rangers lose to Stillwater, Mounds View last week
While the Forest Lake boys swim teams lost a pair of dual meets last week, coach Dominick Mancini appreciated the performance by his team.
“It was a strong all-around effort from everyone,” he said. “We didn’t win, but the time improvements and the individual effort was something our coaches are proud of and all of the swimmers should be proud of.”
The Rangers began the week by dropping a 91-84 decision to Stillwater on Tuesday, Feb. 9, in a home meet where the Ponies raced to an early lead and swam strictly exhibition racers late.
Senior Maxamilian True was a double winner for Forest Lake in that meet, taking first in the 100 fly with a time of 55.51 as well as the 100 breast with a 1:00.33 clocking.
Other first-place winners were the 200 free relay of seniors Logan Rachel, freshman Beau Brady, and sophomores Ryan Eddy and Riley Siedow (1:45.20), junior Riley Jankowski in the 100 back (1:06.10), and the 400 free relay of junior Brady Jarosz, Beau Brady, True and senior Levi Waskey with a 3:42.37 clocking.
The Rangers then fell to Mounds View 100-75 in a road meet two days later.
In that meet True again finished first in two events, winning the 100 fly (55.71) and the 100 breast (1:00.91), while sophomore Deacon Andre won the diving with a 162.35 score. Other firsts came from the 200 medley relay of Rachel, True, Waskey and Jarosz with a time of 1:46.73, and the 400 free relay of Jarosz, Rachel, Waskey and True with a 3:36.67 clocking.
“We had some great swims from Brady Thompson, Joe Galsworthy, Riley Siedow and so many others,” Mancini said. “Our captains and upperclassmen are really embracing the role of being leaders for the younger guys on the team, and it’s impressive to see. I see that it’s starting to pay off for these guys, in their dedication and work effort for their teammates and themselves.”
Siedow’s best placing came against Mounds View when he took third in the 100 breast (1:22.16), while in that meet Thompson was fifth in the 100 free and Galsworthy placed fifth in both the 200 and 500 free.
