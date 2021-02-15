Rangers claim road win over Irondale
The Forest Lake boys soccer team looks to build some momentum as it prepares for the Suburban East Conference tournament, which will begin this week.
Last week the Rangers suffered a 5-3 home loss to Mounds View on Tuesday, Sept. 22, but rebounded to pound Irondale 4-0 on the road two days later.
Senior Carter Thiesfeld scored twice while fellow senior Isaiah Dresel added the other goal in the loss to Mounds View, but Forest Lake coach Joe Tomas thought his team’s offense could have been more productive.
“In the first half we had multiple scoring chances inside the 6-yard box, and we just didn’t capitalize,” he said. “That came back to haunt us. I think our guys believe those chances will be there all game, and that’s isn’t always the case.”
Meanwhile it felt as if the Mustangs cashed in every time the Rangers broke down.
“They had a nice free kick from 30 yards out, and it was a brilliant kick,” Tomas said. “We had just scored a goal, and to give it right back is hard to recover from, especially mentally. But giving up five goals is just too much.”
Forest Lake rebounded with one of its finest performances of the season against Irondale. Thiesfeld and Dresel each scored twice in that win, while junior Terek Thomas recorded seven saves and senior Reece Eck had two to combine on the clean sheet.
The Rangers will not know their first-round SEC Tournament opponent until after a match against East Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 29, that was not completed until after press time. But the team is ready for the fresh start the tournament will provide.
“Yes, we had some goals that we’re not going to accomplish, particularly finishing in the top four in the conference,” Tomas said. “But I believe we’re right there with some of these teams. Now we have sections to look forward to. I think this team is going to be a tough out in the tournament.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.