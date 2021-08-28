The Forest Lake boys soccer team has adopted a mantra for the coming season: “It’s about the journey.”
The team will focus on the journey — in other words, improvement over the course of the season — because the start of the trek may be a little rough. That makes sense when you consider the Rangers will be slotting a number of newcomers into the lineup.
“We had 16 seniors last season, which is the biggest group we’ve had since I’ve coached here,” said coach Joe Tomas of a squad that went 4-6-1 in Suburban East Conference play before losing in penalty kicks to eventual Section 7 champ Centennial. “And there are only six seniors on this year’s varsity roster, so that’s not a lot.
“So there are going to be struggles during the year. Goals are going to be hard to come by, and wins are going to be hard to come by. But at the end of the year, we’re gearing up for sections.”
Three of the returnees are in the midfield as juniors James Oberholtzer and Marco Valente Barron team up with senior Gavin Middendorf.
The only other returnee is senior Terek Tomas, the son of the coach, in goal. Last season Terek Tomas posted two clean sheets and finished with 112 saves in 11 games.
“Physically he has grown a lot,” Coach Tomas said of his son. “He’s a coach on the field, so he’ll unite the defense a lot.”
Coach Tomas admitted that scoring may be an issue this year.
“We may look at switching systems to accommodate that,” he said. “Normally I like playing a 4-3-3, but right now we’re evaluating to see what system best fits this group of kids. There are a few other guys returning who did see a few varsity minutes. But they will have some learning to do, figuring some things out as they play a bigger role this season.”
Tomas feels the road to success will be paved by his defense, with a focus on winning low-scoring contests.
“Normally I focus on [coaching] the offense, the players in the final third [of the pitch],” he said. “This season I’m going to focus on the back side to see if we can get those guys united. And we have some guys who play in the midfield in club soccer who I’m going to slide back and see if they can help us.”
