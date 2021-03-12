The Forest Lake boys Nordic ski team fell just short of defending its state team title today in races run at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
As a team the Rangers finished with 413 points, a mere three points behind first-place Minneapolis Southwest.
Leading the way was junior Noah Erickson, who finished tenth individually with a combined time of 20:58.4 for his two races. Next for the Rangers was junior Ethan Hebert, who placed 15th with a combined time of 21:13.2.
Close behind was senior Drew Sampson in 17th place with a combined time of 21:18.4, while senior was Jonathan Hudrlik was next with a 21:19.9 combined time.
Sophomore Ryan Houseman was 88th with a combined time of 23:29.9, freshman Jacob Kensy took 110th with a time of 24:04.2, and junior Sam Moberg finished 125th with a combined time of 24:28.0.
