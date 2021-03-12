FL Nordic boys 0318

The members of the Forest Lake boys Nordic team are, from left to right, Ryan Houseman, Sam Moberg, Noah Erickson, Drew Sampson, Ethan Hebert, Jonathan Hudrlik and Jacob Kensy.

 Submitted photo

The Forest Lake boys Nordic ski team fell just short of defending its state team title today in races run at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

As a team the Rangers finished with 413 points, a mere three points behind first-place Minneapolis Southwest.

Leading the way was junior Noah Erickson, who finished tenth individually with a combined time of 20:58.4 for his two races. Next for the Rangers was junior Ethan Hebert, who placed 15th with a combined time of 21:13.2.

Close behind was senior Drew Sampson in 17th place with a combined time of 21:18.4, while senior was Jonathan Hudrlik was next with a 21:19.9 combined time.

Sophomore Ryan Houseman was 88th with a combined time of 23:29.9, freshman Jacob Kensy took 110th with a time of 24:04.2, and junior Sam Moberg finished 125th with a combined time of 24:28.0.

