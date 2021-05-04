Forest Lake boys lacrosse coach Ryan Rehbein admitted to some disappointment after his team opened the season with a 14-4 loss to Park of Cottage Grove in the home opener on Wednesday, April 21.
“Our expectations were higher than how we performed today,” Rehbein said. “It was the first varsity game for a lot of our kids, so there were a lot of nerves. And while Park had already played a game, it was our first game in two seasons, so we were dusting off some cobwebs while Park had a game under their belts.
“We just didn’t play up to our potential.”
But there were some positives in the loss, including a strong performance by senior Reece Eck in goal.
“Reece played really well for us – he was just lights out,” Rehbein said. “It can be tough facing as many shots in a game as he did, but he saved a lot more shots than he allowed in.”
Another positive was that the Rangers did not stop playing when Park posted enough goals to force a running clock. Instead Forest Lake got two goals by sophomore Nash Heikkila and one apiece by junior Brandon Payment and sophomore Gavin Trapp to discontinue the running clock.
Things got worse for Forest Lake over the weekend, though, as the team suffered a 20-1 loss at Stillwater on Friday, April 23, then dropped a 9-0 decision to the Duluth Wolfpack the following day.
