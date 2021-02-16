The Forest Lake boys basketball team split a pair of games last week, losing at home to Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 1, before responding with a solid road win at Roseville three days later.

Park defeated the Rangers 53-49 on Tuesday despite 15 points apiece from junior Nick Bartlett and senior Carter Thiesfeld.

Forest Lake had four players score in double figures in Friday’s win over Roseville, with senior Austin Traylor leading the way with 17. Senior Brady Mettel finished with 16 points, while senior Jordan Boysen scored 13 and Bartlett added 11.

