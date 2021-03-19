The Forest Lake boys basketball team has survived – and at times thrived – while running the gauntlet of the Suburban East Conference.
Coach Dan Cremisino hopes his team’s difficult regular-season schedule will pay off as section tournament competition begins this week.
“You get pretty battle-tested when you play in the SEC,” he said. “You won’t find a better team in our section than East Ridge, Woodbury, Cretin, or Mounds View. Those are top-10 teams in the state.”
That is one reason the Rangers’ veteran coach was comfortable with his team’s 10-8 record after posting one win in three games last week.
“Finishing 10-8 is a good accomplishment in this league,” Cremisino said. “We felt we were close to 13-5, but we also could have finished 7-11.”
Forest Lake’s three games last week underscored the key to tournament success: making shots and scoring points. The Rangers began the week with a 48-44 loss at Park of Cottage Grove on Monday, March 8, despite 12 points from senior Jordan Boysen.
Two nights later they rebounded to beat White Bear Lake 74-65. Senior Carter Thiesfeld led the way with 24 points, while seniors Austin Traylor and Brady Mettel added 19 and 10, respectively.
Forest Lake then closed the regular season with a 50-47 home loss to East Ridge on Friday, March 12, a game in which Boysen scored 15 and senior Owen Berg had 10.
“When we’re making shots and we get to the 70s [in points], we’re pretty tough to beat,” Cremisino said. “When we score in the 40s, we usually don’t like the result. And we had two 40s this week.”
Despite five losses by a combined 21 points this season, Cremisino praised his team for its effort.
“I tell our kids all the time that I’m more concerned about how we play than the result,” he said. “Obviously I want to win, but we’ve played really well, and that’s all I can ask these guys to do.”
That effort earned Forest Lake the No. 3 seed entering the Class 4A Section 7 tournament. The Rangers will open against sixth-seeded Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, March 20, in a 7 p.m. contest.
With a win, Forest Lake would advance to face either second-seeded Duluth East or No. 7 seed Anoka on Tuesday, March 23, in a game played in the highest remaining seed’s home gym, with the section title game to be played on Thursday, March 25.
