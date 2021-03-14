Ranger close regular season at home versus Park
Last week was filled with highs and lows for the Forest Lake boys hockey team.
The Rangers began the week with a 5-1 romp over Irondale at the National Sports Center on Tuesday, March 2.
Senior Casey Sauve stopped all but one of the 20 shots he faced to earn the victory, while junior Gavin Middendorf notched a hat trick to lead the offense.
Senior Jackson Maas got Forest Lake on the board at 1:36 of the opening period, while Middendorf scored his first goal of the night just 20 seconds into the second period.
Junior Kyle Blanchard added a goal at 8:27 and the Rangers led 3-1 heading into the third period.
Middendorf then completed his hat trick with goals at 9:32 and 13:28 of the final period.
But Forest Lake then was buried in an avalanche of Cretin-Derham Hall goals in a 10-1 home loss to the Raiders two nights later.
CDH scored four unanswered goals in the first period and led 7-1 before Maas helped the Rangers avoid the shutout with a power-play goal at 6:43 of the second.
But the Raiders outshot Forest Lake 44-18 and rolled to the win.
The Rangers begin this week with a 9-5-2 record good for 20 points and fourth place in the Suburban East Conference standings.
The team began the week with a contest at third-place Stillwater on Tuesday, March 9, that was not completed by press time, and will return home to close the regular season against Park of Cottage Grove in a 6 p.m. start on Saturday, March 13.
