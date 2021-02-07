The Forest Lake boys hockey team suffered a 4-2 defeat at Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday, Jan. 30, in a battle for first place in the Suburban East Conference.
The Rangers took an early lead when Chase Osterberg scored midway through the first period, but the Raiders tied the contest less than two minutes into the second and grabbed the lead at the 2:33 mark of the third.
Connor Brust retied the game with his goal at 3:54 of the third period, but CDH took the lead for good with a goal at 12:40 and added an empty-net goal late to ice the victory despite 27 saves by Casey Sauve in goal.
Forest Lake began the week with a victory as Sauve stopped all 18 shots he faced in a 4-0 whitewash of Park at Cottage Grove on Thursday, Jan. 28. Kyle Blanchard and Gavin Middendorf recorded goals in the opening period of that win while Jackson Maas and Hunter Johnson found the back of the net in the third.
