Rangers scored 2 late goals in tie Stillwater, then beats Roseville
For the second week in a row, the Forest Lake boys hockey team was involved in a pair of tight contests.
The Rangers played Stillwater to a 2-2 overtime tie on Thursday, Feb. 18, then bounced back to knock off Roseville 4-3 two days later.
The overtime tie with the Ponies took some late-game heroics, as the Rangers scored twice in the final three minutes to force the extra session. Trailing 2-0, senior Jackson Maas scored on the power play at 14:37, and less than a minute later senior Connor Brust scored to tie the contest.
“We thought we controlled most of the game,” Forest Lake coach Jon Loo said. “We entered the second intermission having outshot them 23-15, and we felt we had the puck on our sticks the whole night. But their goalie was great, and we haven’t scored a lot against great teams.
“But the offense is coming around. We practice one-goal scenarios every day, so we weren’t panicked. We focused on doing the little things — like blocking shots, finishing checks, and making sure the puck gets out of the zone — that we needed to do.”
Senior Casey Sauve finished with 22 saves against the Ponies.
Two nights later the Rangers seemed poised to rumble over Roseville as they scored three second-period goals. Junior Gavin Middendorf got things rolling with his goal just 1:26 into the period, while seniors Jaxen Steele and Hunter Johnson added goals to make it 3-0.
But Roseville scored late in the second period and early in the third to make it a one-goal game before junior Kyle Blanchard collected a goal at 11:18. That goal proved critical when the Raiders scored a short-handed goal with just 20 seconds to play but could not find the equalizer.
“We had such a tough battle with Stillwater on Thursday night, I knew our tanks might be empty,” Loo said. “It was a draining night, emotionally and physically. So it was nice to get a couple of early goals and have a cushion late.”
Junior Jacob Ford stopped 24 shots to earn the victory over Roseville.
Forest Lake begins this week with an 8-3-1 record in Suburban East Conference play. That mark is good for 17 points, tying the Rangers with Stillwater for third place, just three points behind Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake, the two teams tied for first.
The Rangers began this week with a game at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 23, that was not completed before press time.
The Rangers return home to host Mounds View on Thursday, Feb. 25, starting at 7 p.m.
