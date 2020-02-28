It would be easy to simply report that the Forest Lake boys hockey team beat Duluth East by a 1-0 score on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
But that single statement does not convey how momentous that victory truly is.
First, that 1-0 victory came in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament, which clearly is a big deal. That big deal becomes larger when you consider it was on home ice at the Forest Lake Sports Center, which means the Rangers had claimed first-round home ice for the second year in a row.
“This program has had just three home playoff games in its history, and we’ve had two in the last two years,” Forest Lake coach Jon Loo said. “Last year we didn’t have the game we wanted, so we didn’t want to repeat that.
“But we came into this game with a lot of challenges and obstacles. It would be really easy for our guys to think they had earned the home seed and that was enough, but we moved past that. And the result was a really satisfying win.”
One challenge for the Rangers was facing Duluth East, a perennial state power fueled by the desire to avoid finishing with a losing record for the first time in almost 70 seasons. And Forest Lake entered the contest missing two key forwards.
“We didn’t have two of our top scorers, Jack Makelke and Hunter Johnson, in the lineup,” Loo said. “We knew we would have to play a patient game, just try to hang in there and win a one-goal game.”
After a tight-checking first period, the Greyhounds outshot Forest Lake 15-3 in the second. But senior goaltender Casey Sauve was brilliant, kicking aside all those shots to keep the game scoreless entering the third.
“The moment wasn’t too big for Casey because of all the work he has put in,” Loo said.
In the third period Forest Lake broke the scoreless tie with a goal that was the product of two players who have spent the majority of the year on the junior varsity.
“This is really Ryan Neihart’s first game dressing with the varsity,” Loo said. “Neihart created a turnover and punched the puck towards the net, and Matthew Linder finished. Linder has been finishing plays for the junior varsity this season; why not finish when he had the chance for the varsity?”
Linder’s first varsity goal was enough as Sauve stopped 11 more shots to give him 32 saves and his second shutout this season, creating a storybook finish that had the full house at the Sports Center screaming.
Forest Lake was not as fortunate in its semifinal game against Andover, a game played on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. In that contest the Huskies, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A, broke a scoreless tie with two goals in the second period before exploding for five goals in the third to claim a 7-0 victory.
Andover peppered the Forest Lake net with 47 shots; Sauve made 31 saves while allowing the first five goals in a little more than 40 minutes, while Josie Bothun played the final 10:57 and had nine saves on 11 shots.
