The Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic ski teams both qualified for the state meet by winning the Section 4 championship held at Hyland Lake Park Reserve on Wednesday, March 3.
The girls team will compete in the state meet on Thurday, March 11, while the boys competition will be held the following day. Both will be hosted by Giants’ Ridge in Biwabik.
The Ranger boys lapped the field at the Section 4 competition with 389 points, 48 more than second-place Irondale, while the girls’ 388 points placed them 24 ahead of second-place Stillwater.
In the boys race, Forest Lake took four of the top six places to cruise to the victory. Junior Noah Erickson was second overall with a combined time of 21:00, while fellow junior Ethan Hebert was 10 seconds behind in third.
Senior Drew Sampson placed fourth with a combined 21:25 clocking, while senior Jonathan Hudrlik rounded out the Rangers’ four scoring skiers with a 21:52 clocking good for sixth overall.
As for the displacers, freshman Jacob Kensy was tenth (23:47), sophomore Ryan Houseman was 12th (23:51), and junior Sam Moberg placed 13th (24:01). No other team had more than three skiers in the top 13.
In the girls race, sophomore Jordan Parent won the individual title with a combined time of 30:35, almost a minute faster than the second competitor. Junior Ella Niznik was third with a time of 31:52, while senior Amelea Hauer was fourth with a 32:05 clocking.
Junior Annabelle Stang placed eighth with a time of 32:57 to round out Forest Lake’s scoring racers. Sophomore Evelyn Hudrlik placed tenth (33:05) and freshman Chloe Erickson was next (33:14), while junior Isabel Castilleja rounded out the lineup in 29th (37:10).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.