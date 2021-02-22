The Forest Lake boys and girls Alpine ski teams beat two of the three schools they faced in a meet held at Wild Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
On the boys side, the Rangers whipped Irondale 76-45 and Mounds View 76-50 but fell short against White Bear Lake 65-61.
Senior Marcus Longsdorf posted a combined time of 57.14 for his two runs on the Orange Course to win the event. Next for Forest Lake was freshman Mathias Peterson in eighth place with a time of 62.24.
The girls team defeated Irondale 70-30 and Mounds View 64-57 while dropping a 63-58 decision to White Bear Lake.
The Rangers took three of the top four places in the competition, led by eighth grader Greta Stanek in second place with a combined time of 63.06. Freshman Maja Henslin placed third with a combined time of 65.06, while seventh grader Adie Tredinnick used a time of 65.35 to finish fourth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.