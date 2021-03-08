Rangers play 4 of final 6 games away from home
Last week the Forest Lake boys basketball team learned that all losses are not created equal.
The Rangers dropped a 77-47 decision at Woodbury on Tuesday, Feb. 23. In that lopsided loss, FL coach Dan Cremisino said his team did not match the energy level of the Royals.
“Woodbury is a good team that is playing really well,” he said. “We did not play well, and they played really well: They had lots of energy, they hit shots. We were down 12-0 right away, and we trailed 17-3 before we clawed back at the half. But we couldn’t catch them in the second half, and when we subbed late in the game, the score got away from us.”
Eight different players scored for Forest Lake in the contest, with seniors Jordan Boysen and Carter Thiesfeld netting 9 and 8 points, respectively.
“We took that game as an opportunity to learn, especially to learn the intensity level you have to have to be successful,” Cremisino said. “And I thought we brought that to our game against Mounds View.”
Forest Lake did give the Mustangs, who are in first place in the Suburban East Conference with a 12-1 record, a scare when the two teams played on Friday, Feb. 26. The score was close throughout, and when Thiesfeld sank a pair of free throws with 6:49 left in the second half, the score was tied 42-42.
But Mounds View scored the game’s next 5 points as several Ranger shots failed to drop, and eventually the Mustangs claimed a 63-52 victory.
“In close games, it comes down to who controls the game, who makes the big plays and the big shots,” Cremisino said. “Mounds View is a good team that doesn’t make many mistakes.
“They got the big plays and big shots, and we didn’t. While I don’t like the result, I liked the way we played.”
Thiesfeld again led Forest Lake with 13 points, while senior Owen Berg added 10.
The Rangers began the week in fourth place in the SEC with a 7-5 record, and road is an uphill one, with four of the final six regular-season contests on the road.
“The goal is to string some good games together to end the season,” Cremisino said. “If we continue to play this way, I think we’ll be just fine.”
