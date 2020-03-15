The Forest Lake boys basketball team began its week elated by a 4-point win over Blaine in their Class 4A Section 7 tournament opener, but finished with a season-ending loss to top seed Cambridge-Isanti in the semifinals.
First came the high, a 60-56 home victory over the Bengals on Wednesday, March 4, in a contest Rangers coach Dan Cremisino knew would be close.
“It’s a fourth seed versus the fifth seed,” he said. “It was even coming into the game, and a close game is what you’re going to get. So any win is a good win, but this was a very good win.”
Neither team ever had a double-digit lead in the contest, which saw fifth-seeded Blaine hold a 36-33 advantage at halftime. Forest Lake cut its deficit to 55-54 entering the final minute, when sophomore Nick Bartlett’s layup gave the Rangers the lead for good.
The key to the victory in that final minute was a strong defensive effort by Forest Lake, which allowed only 1 point on a Blaine free throw.
“When we had a 2-point lead, we had to stay in man,” Cremisino said. “They have a kid in [Aaron] Kaul who can make a 3, so we had to stick with him. They got a decent shot, but they missed it and we secured the rebound.”
Cremisino said that, while there were times the Forest Lake defense struggled to get stops early in the game, he was not tempted to switch things up late in the game.
“You have to trust your defense,” Cremisino said.
Junior Jordan Boysen made the final free throws to cap the game and finished with a team-high 15 points, while senior Eric Peterson scored 13 and both Harrison Taylor, a senior, and junior Carter Thiesfeld added 12 apiece.
The win lifted Forest Lake into a semifinal contest against Cambridge-Isanti, the top seed in the section. The Bluejackets used their trademark full-court pressure to jump to a 33-16 lead with roughly seven minutes left in the first half, and eventually claimed a 92-75 victory on Saturday, March 7, in Elk River.
“We knew turnovers would be the key to the game. Could we handle their pressure?” Cremisino said. “I thought we could, but we had to change the scheme up after the start. I thought we did handle the pressure after we made a few changes.”
Despite the early deficit, the Rangers eventually cut Cambridge-Isanti’s lead to 7 points before Bluejackets standout Henry Abraham connected on a gaggle of late free throws that produced the win.
“I thought we did a great job on him; most of his points came from the foul line. And it’s tough to get the ball out of his hands when it’s in his hands,” Cremisino said.
Bartlett led Forest Lake with 23 points, while Boysen scored 12 and both Taylor and Brady Mettel added 10 apiece.
“We fought back, and I thought our kids played hard,” Cremisino said. “I knew we could come back, and I knew our kids would not quit. They played as hard as they could until the clock ran out.”
Forest Lake finished the season with an 11-17 record, and the veteran coach of the Rangers predicted the program would show improvement next winter.
“Six out of eight guys in our rotation are underclassmen, and if you watch these guys next year you will see a jump in their ability,” Cremisino said. “This team is going to be very, very tough next year.”
