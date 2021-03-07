The Forest Lake boys and girls soccer teams will enter section tournament play on a high note after a pair of strong performances last week.
The Ranger girls claimed their first victory of the season by thrashing Irondale 4-1 on Thursday, Oct. 8. Seniors Emma Brust and Frankie Tarlizzo each had goals in the victory, as did sophomore Natalie Daniels and freshman Kylie Bloomstrom.
Sophomore goalkeeper Brianna Thompson posted seven saves to backstop the victory.
The Rangers now will enter the Class 2A Section 7 tournament as the No. 7 seed, and they will open with a contest on the road against second seeded Andover on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in a contest that will kick off at 7 p.m.
A victory would advance them to the second round, where they would face either No. 3 Blaine or No. 6 Coon Rapids on Monday, Oct. 19, on the pitch of the higher seed in a game set to start at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile the Forest Lake boys soccer team will enter section play on a two-game winning streak after knocking off Irondale 2-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Seniors Isaiah Dresel and Robert Holzschuh each scored second-half goals for the Rangers, while junior goalkeeper Terek Tomas made 10 saves to claim the victory. It marked back-to-back 2-1 wins for Forest Lake in the Suburban East Conference tournament, which was a round-robin against Irondale and Park.
The Rangers next will begin Class 2A Section 7 tournament play as the No. 5 seed. They will open with a contest at fourth-seeded Centennial on Wednesday, Oct. 14, starting at 5 p.m. The winner will face the winner of a match between No. 1 seed Blaine and No. 8 Cambridge-Isanti on Monday, Oct. 19, starting at 5 p.m. on the pitch of the higher seed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.