Rangers overcome conditions, competition for section crowns
Forest Lake senior Amelea Hauer has definite thoughts on what makes the best condition for Nordic skiing.
“I would say the perfect condition is [temperatures in] the mid-20s, cloudy, and packed-down snow that is a little icy,” she said.
So let’s just say the race conditions that the Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic ski teams faced in the Section 4 championship were far from perfect.
The races at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington on Wednesday, March 3, took place in bright sunshine with afternoon temperatures soaring over 50 degrees.
“It was like skiing through sugar,” Hauer said.
That did not stop the Rangers from winning both the boys and girls titles at the event, punching their tickets for the state meet this week. The Forest Lake boys lapped the field at the Section 4 competition in the morning with 389 points, 48 more than second-place Irondale, while the girls’ 388 points in the afternoon gave them 24 more than second-place Stillwater.
As a result, both teams will compete in the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, with the girls race held on Thursday, March 11, while the boys competition will be held the following day.
Coach Ryan Wright liked the way both teams dealt with the atypical conditions at the section meet.
“The conditions are slower than we’re used to, because the snow is slower, the tracks are broken down, and it’s harder to find your balance,” he said. “And the heat is an issue. We’re in long-sleeved uniforms for a reason: they’re built to withstand negative temperatures. We just don’t train for this.”
The section consisted of two races, a “classic” race and a “skate” race, based on the style of skiing involved. Each competitor’s times in both races were added together to produce an order of finish.
In the boys race, Forest Lake took four of the top six places to cruise to the victory. Junior Noah Erickson was second overall with a combined time of 21:00, while fellow junior Ethan Hebert was 10 seconds behind in third.
Senior Drew Sampson placed fourth with a combined 21:25 clocking, while senior Jonathan Hudrlik rounded out the Rangers’ four scoring skiers with a 21:52 clocking good for sixth overall.
As for the displacers, freshman Jacob Kensy was 10th (23:47), sophomore Ryan Houseman was 12th (23:51), and junior Sam Moberg placed 13th (24:01). No other team had more than three skiers in the top 13.
“I thought the boys did well – we had a 52-second spread between first and fourth place, and that’s pretty good,” Wright said. “The guys pushed each other, and as a result they had a good day.”
The notable result for the Rangers was posted by Hebert, who has been the team’s fourth skier for most of the season.
“Ethan finished second despite a fall in the classic race that cost him 10 seconds or so,” Wright said. “He had a stellar day overall.”
In the girls race, sophomore Jordan Parent won the individual title with a combined time of 30:35, almost a minute faster than the second competitor. Junior Ella Niznik was third with a time of 31:52, while Hauer was fourth with a 32:05 clocking.
Junior Annabelle Stang placed eighth with a time of 32:57 to round out Forest Lake’s scoring racers. Sophomore Evelyn Hudrlik placed 10th (33:05) and freshman Chloe Erickson was next (33:14), while junior Isabel Castilleja rounded out the lineup in 29th (37:10).
“It was very tough for them, because it warmed up by 20 degrees from the boys race in the morning,” Wright said. “I was pretty happy with the effort in this race. I know Jordan had a really, really good race in the classic, but I thought everyone had a strong performance.”
