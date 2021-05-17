Lund earns victories over Irondale, CDH
The Forest Lake baseball team had a hugely successful 2-1 performance last week. And arguably the best effort came in the loss.
The Rangers began the week with a 2-0 home victory over Irondale on Monday, May 3, behind junior Gage Lund, who gave up just five singles and struck out nine in his first varsity shutout.
Offensively the Rangers used their speed and base running ability to score single runs in the first and fifth innings. The first run came when senior Ethan Lundwall stole second base, then came home on a single by senior Trent Burkhalter; the second was manufactured when senior Austin Bergum stole third base, then trotted home when the throw sailed into the outfield.
Two nights later Forest Lake dropped a narrow 5-4 decision at Stillwater, the top-ranked team in the state in Class 4A. The Rangers got the jump on the Ponies thanks to a two-run homer by Bergum in the first, only to see Stillwater score twice in the bottom of that inning to tie the game.
Senior Nick Brown delivered an RBI double as part of a two-run Forest Lake uprising in the second, but Stillwater answered with two runs in the bottom of the second to retie the contest. The score remained tied at 4-4 until the sixth, when a two-out single scored the game-winning run from third base.
While Forest Lake coach Tal Gravelle obviously was disappointed with the loss, he was pleased and proud of the effort against the highly regarded Ponies.
“Our guys really competed. They went on the road, in a tough place to play, against the No. 1 team in the state, and really competed against them the whole game,” Gravelle said. “We gave up a few too many walks, and a few too many extra bases, but we had better at-bats against them.
“It was fun to compete at that level, and our kids showed no fear. We’re hoping that game propels us moving forward.”
It did propel the Rangers to a 6-1 home victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, May 7. Lund again was the start of that contest, coming within one out of claiming his second straight complete-game victory.
“We got another great start from Gage Lund,” Gravelle said. “He’s done a fantastic job, and we had some great defensive plays behind him.
“And we had some timely offense against a good pitcher from Cretin-Derham Hall. He got wild at times, so we took a good approach against him and what he gave us. It helped that we took an early lead, because that allowed us to do some things offensively.”
