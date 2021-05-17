Last week eight Forest Lake Area High School athletes were able to fulfill the dream of a lifetime.
While the eight athletes represented a variety of sports, they had one thing in common: They were able to beat the odds and earn a college scholarship offer.
Roughly 1 in 13 high school athletes around the country, or less than 8%, compete in college sports, which means these eight Rangers – Logan Anderson, Nicholas Brown, Allison Buesseler, Derrick Cardinal, Maddie Demars, Rachel Golnitz, Amanda Hanowski and Isaac Roers – are part of a select group of high school athletes who will take their talents to the next level.
This group signed national letters of intent to play college sports as part of a ceremony held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the high school.
Here is a closer look at these eight athletes.
Logan Anderson
Softball, Winona State
Parents: Howard and Renee Anderson.
Why did you pick Winona State? “Last fall I went to their softball camp and talked to their coaching staff a little bit. I got a tour of the campus from the coach, and I really like both the campus and the coach.”
What emotions were you feeling when you signed your national letter of intent? “It was super-exciting. The process takes a few years, so it was exciting to sign and make this official. Now I know I’m ready for the next four years.”
In what ways has playing sports at Forest Lake helped you to reach your goals? “I really like our coaching staff at Forest Lake, and they have helped me reach the point I’m at today. They’ve also helped me grow as a person as well.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “I want to thank my mom and dad, for traveling with me all over. Sean Hall is the head softball coach at Forest Lake, and Mark Bayers is the pitching and catching coach, and I want to thank them for everything they have done for me. I want to thank my summer coaches at Midwest Speed, Bob Loshek and Bob Beedle. And I want to thank the basketball coaches at Forest Lake, because being a multi-sport athlete I think has really helped my development.”
Nicholas Brown
Baseball, SW Minn. St.
Parents: Steve and Lisa Brown.
Why did you pick Southwest Minnesota State? “I picked this school because it has an excellent teaching program and a respectable baseball program.”
What emotions were you feeling when you signed your national letter of intent? “I felt very excited to sign the national letter of intent. I felt that the hard work in the off season had finally paid off.”
In what ways has playing sports at Forest Lake helped you to reach your goals? “Playing sports for Forest Lake has helped me understand what it means to be a part of a driven team that knows how to work hard, which is what gave me the opportunity to play college baseball.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “I’d like to thank Tal Gravelle and Kale Henry the Forest Lake varsity baseball coaches for pushing me as hard as they could to get the most out of my game.”
Allison Buesseler
Rifle, Kentucky
Parents: Bill and Carla Buesseler.
Why did you pick Kentucky? “I chose Kentucky in part because the athletic resources they have are outstanding. They are so supportive of rifle. And I really like the coach: He’s super funny, and he cares about his athletes. I loved the campus, too.”
What emotions were you feeling when you signed your national letter of intent? “It was super exciting. This has been a dream of mine ever since my sisters signed with their colleges. So following in their footsteps was very exciting. It was a relief to reach the end of the process, but I am very excited.”
In what ways has playing sports at Forest Lake helped you to reach your goals? “I played soccer at Forest Lake, and I was a captain. I learned a lot of things that I can apply to shooting. I especially liked the family feel of the soccer team, and I’m hoping to bring that to UK’s rifle team. The players and coaches there were welcoming me to their family, and that’s something I really valued.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “I just want to thank my parents and my sisters for supporting me all the time through the recruiting process. They have been awesome.”
Derrick Cardinal
Wrestling, S.D. State
Parents: Tim and Merilee Cardinal.
Why did you pick South Dakota State? “I picked South Dakota State University because I thought it was the best fit for me and my goals. I had an instant connection with all the coaches. I just knew I could trust all of them right off the bat. I also felt all the wrestlers on the team were like family; they all hang out with each other. I felt they bring everyone in and don’t keep people out. The biggest reason I picked South Dakota State is that I felt like it was the place that I could succeed at the next level and become the best wrestler I could possibly be while getting a good education.”
What emotions were you feeling when you signed your national letter of intent? “When I was signing the national letter of intent I was super excited and just blessed to have the opportunity to get to sign one. It has always been my goal to wrestle at a D1 school, and this was the time I finally realized I accomplished my goals. I was super excited because I had to wait almost a year to be able to sign it from the time I committed. I never doubted picking SDSU and I just wanted to finally make it official.”
In what ways has playing sports at Forest Lake helped you to reach your goals? “Playing sports in Forest Lake has helped me reach my goals by teaching me how to work hard at anything you do, no matter what you are doing. It also has given me many opportunities to meet great people in my life that have impacted it greatly. Many of my goals revolve around wrestling, but because of wrestling I have learned valuable skills in life that have helped me achieve academic goals and will help me in life past wrestling.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “I would like to thank my parents for always supporting my dreams and goals no matter how big they were. I thank them for taking me all over the country to get the best matches and best opportunities to make me the best I can be. I would like to thank my coaches for everything that they do. They try and make me better every single day. They help me get the partners I need and the tools I need to be the best. I would also like to thank my friends that have stuck by me and supported my dreams and understand what it takes to achieve the goals that I do.”
Maddie Demars
Volleyball, Fairfield
Parents: Tony and Tina Demars.
Why did you pick Fairfield? “It wasn’t one particular thing, but a bunch of things. Everyone said you would get a feeling and ‘know’ what school was right, and I didn’t know what they meant until I was recruited by Fairfield. They have a really great class size, and getting to know the girls there was my favorite part of the recruiting process. The way they got along with one another and the relationship they had developed was something I fell in love with.”
What emotions were you feeling when you signed your national letter of intent? “Honestly, I had a lot of thoughts all at once. But the best was the excitement of knowing where I was going. I reminisced about the process that I took to reach that point, and I was so thankful. It was a rush.”
In what ways has playing sports at Forest Lake helped you to reach your goals? “I started in volleyball in Community Ed in fourth grade, and I fell in love with it right away. Getting to play with girls from my school was so wonderful. In high school, playing with coach [Sherri] Alm and coach [Katie] Bailey and coach Butch [Bethke] really helped me find my determination.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “There are a ton of them. I want to thank my parents for driving me all around the country for tournaments and giving me all the things I need. I thank my brother, Mason, for helping me practice in the backyard. And my friends have been so supportive. And a big thank you goes to all of my coaches for pushing me and believing that I could do it.”
Rachel Golnitz
Hockey, Colgate
Parents: Randy and Stephanie Golnitz.
Why did you pick Colgate? “After visiting a lot of different schools, I thought Colgate offered the best opportunities academically and athletically. Their coaching staff is outstanding, and they had a great college campus feel.”
What emotions were you feeling when you signed your national letter of intent? “It felt like a long time between when I verbally committed to Colgate and when I actually signed, so I was excited when I did sign. I was excited to sign with my friends. And I was super-happy to sign in front of my parents and family. It was cool to make it official.”
In what ways has playing sports at Forest Lake helped you to reach your goals? “I started playing hockey on the varsity in eighth grade, and in that first year I felt I learned a lot. And learned a lot on the ice, but I also learned how to work with people and matured a lot off the ice. I’ve made bonds with coaches and teammates that have helped me grow into the person I am today. And I love the culture at Forest Lake, whether it’s the school or the fans or the community.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “A lot of people have helped me throughout my career as a hockey player and as a person. My parents have been very supportive with my hockey stuff. I remember my guidance counselor at Linwood Elementary, Gae Jarvis, was a huge role model who helped me through a lot of stuff. And my teachers have had a huge impact on me, helping me whenever I needed them.”
Amanda Hanowski
Tennis, Minn.-Duluth
Parents: Jill and Rob Hanowski.
Why did you pick Minnesota-Duluth? “UMD has a great engineering program, which is what I’m planning on majoring in. I love the Duluth area and I also have family there, so I just felt like it was the perfect fit.”
What emotions were you feeling when you signed your national letter of intent? “I was very nervous at first, but once I saw all the people that came to support me, I felt way more confident knowing that they believed in me.”
In what ways has playing sports at Forest Lake helped you to reach your goals? “I’ve had great coaches in the sports I played in high school (tennis and basketball), and I owe my athletic success to them as well as my teammates that constantly pushed me to be better.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “I want to thank my mom, dad, and grandparents for being my biggest fans at all my matches/games. I also want to thank coach Violet [Shortly] for teaching me tennis and being my coach since I was little. Finally, I want to thank all my friends and teammates for believing in me and supporting my decision to play college tennis!”
Isaac Roers
Baseball, Crookston
Parents: Brian Roers and Anne Althoff.
Why did you pick Minnesota-Crookston? “When I toured there, I met a bunch of players and coaches, and I really enjoyed that. It seems like an environment I could thrive in; I thought it was a place I would enjoy.”
What emotions were you feeling when you signed your national letter of intent? “I was very excited to sign, and I was pretty nervous, too. It’s a big step in life that I committed to. I wasn’t scared, but it’s something new that I had never done and a huge commitment.”
In what ways has playing sports at Forest Lake helped you to reach your goals? “The teammates that I have had, and the people I have met through playing sports, have been special. A lot of the people I have met and gotten to know are now my best friends — and they will be lifelong friends. I love being around them and playing with them. And we all compete, which makes us better players.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “My parents have helped me all through my life. My two best friends, Cam Zuniga and Yossi Scott, gave me the passion for the game of baseball. And all of my coaches have helped me develop as a player and as a person.”
