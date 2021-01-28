Students set to return to hybrid or in-person learning over the next two weeks
Minnesota teachers will be among the next group of individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the state, and Forest Lake Area School District teachers will be included in the next round of vaccinations. The state has divided the number of tests they have available to school districts across the metro area, allowing Forest Lake 15 of those spots.
Those who are chosen to receive the vaccine will be able to receive it at one of the state’s nine vaccination locations across the state.
Superintendent Steve Massey was asked by members of the school board during its meeting on Jan. 21 how the district will decide who is selected for the 15 available spots. One factor that the district will use to determine who receives the vaccinations first is those who are currently working with students person-to-person, beginning with teachers for grades K-3 and staff that work in those buildings. Massey recognized that the number of vaccination spots the district has received is low but acknowledged that the state is doing what it can to spread them out across the metro.
“We shouldn’t be too discouraged that we only have 15 vaccinations for the school district,” Massey said. “The intent is to have all districts participating in rolling their staff into this vaccination process with a prioritization system. ... The state is giving the indication that they expect more vaccinations next week and the weeks after, and if that’s the case then we will see even more vaccinations available for our staff.”
The district has identified those who are interacting with students face-to-face and will now prioritize its oldest population and move down through its youngest.
“If we talk about who’s most important, then it depends on the question that you ask. If the question is ‘Who’s most important teaching kids how to read?’ — well, that’s going to be a classroom teacher,” Massey said. “If it’s ‘Who’s most important to operating the system?’ — well, that’s bus drivers, it’s paras, it’s teachers. No one is greater in the operation than anyone else.”
Massey also shared that the district will continue to receive more vaccination opportunities as vaccines become available.
COVID-19 report
In his report, Massey also gave an update to the school district’s current COVID-19 plan and shared the coronavirus numbers that the district received this week.
In the report that shows the number of cases per 10,000 residents in each county, there was a small rise from the week prior for all three counties the district serves. Massey is crediting the small increase to the holiday season.
Massey does not believe the minor rise in cases is anything to worry about as the numbers are not only far below the spike that the district saw in November when it moved all students to a distance-learning model, but the test positivity rate, as well as the local data, continue to drop and remain low.
The district will continue its plans to reopen as grades 7-8 and 10-12 will return to hybrid learning on Jan. 27, grades 4-6 will return to in-person learning on Feb. 1 and grade 9 will return on Feb. 8.
In his release to parents last week, Massey said that when deciding what grades would return, the district chose grades 10-12 so that they can make sure that students stay on track to graduate on time. He echoed this statement during his report to the school board.
Massey stressed the district’s urgency to return students to the classroom as coronavirus cases have continued to remain low and shared his thanks for staff that has continued to work through the pandemic as they have now accomplished the goal of returning students to the classroom.
“Kids are excited to be back. I know families are excited to have kids back and so is our faculty — our staff is excited to see kids back,” Massey said. “We have kids back out of their basements and bedrooms and now in the classroom with face-to-face learning.”
