The Forest Lake boys and girls Alpine ski teams experienced two distinctly different outcomes in a meet against three Suburban East Conference schools held at Wild Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The Ranger boys swept its three contests, outscoring East Ridge 66-58 while edging Woodbury 64-61 and burying Park of Cottage Grove 75-23. While the teams competed together, the individual results were sorted into head-to-head matchups for each pairing of schools to determine a winning team.
Senior Marcus Longsdorf led Forest Lake by finishing fourth with a combined time of 59.02. Mathias Longsdorf was ninth with a time of 61.96, with Zach Trotto next at 61.97. Jacob Gervais (62.08) and Luke Ulbriht (62.90) rounded out the Rangers’ top five.
The Forest Lake girls were not as fortunate, suffered a tight loss to both Park (55-53) and East Ridge (61-47) while dropping a 72-42 decision to Woodbury.
Greta Stanek was one of two individuals in the top 10 for the Ranger girls, placing fourth with a combined time of 60.02. Adie Tredinnick placed eighth (64.02).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.