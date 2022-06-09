Erin Brown found the back of the net five times to help propel the Forest Lake girls lacrosse team to a 13-6 victory over Grand Rapids/Greenway in the quarterfinals of the Section 7 Tournament on Thursday, June 2 at Forest Lake High School.
The third-seeded Rangers (13-1) advanced to face second-seeded Centennial (12-2) in the semifinals on Tuesday, June 7, after this edition of the Times went to press. Centennial defeated Anoka 22-4 in its quarterfinal match-up.
The other semifinal features No. 1 Andover (13-1) vs. No. 4 Champlin Park (8-6). The section finals are scheduled for Thursday, June 9 at the higher seed.
Forest Lake jumped out to a 9-3 halftime lead against Grand Rapids/Greenway (10-5) and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half. The Rangers defeated the Lightning 18-2 earlier this season.
This was the 10th win in a row for the Rangers since falling to Woodbury 9-8 on May 4.
Brooke Glumack scored four goals and added an assist while Samantha Hayek supplied two goals and three assists to join Brown with five points in the game. Rylen Kissell and Kate Larsen added a goal each for the Rangers.
Hannah Melander finished with 10 saves in goal for Forest Lake, which was far more efficient on the other end while scoring on 13 of 18 shots on goal.
