The 2021-22 high school sports year is one for the record books for Forest Lake Area High School. Among the highlights this past year was the softball team winning its first state softball title in school history.
Six athletes of the class of 2022 provided the Forest Lake Times with some of the memories they made during their high school sports careers.
– Grace Frechette, a two-sport athlete, played softball and basketball. A shortstop ace for the softball program, she led Forest Lake to its first state softball title in school history. She is heading to Colorado Christian University, where she will major in sports management and continuing her softball career.
– Annika Gunderson was a quad-sport athlete, competing in diving, gymnastics, volleyball, and track and field throughout her high school career. She was also given the honor of being a captain for track, gymnastics, and the swim and dive teams in her senior year. Gunderson is heading to the University of Wisconsin – River Falls in the fall, double majoring in elementary and Spanish education, and possibly adding a coaching minor to her degree plan, too. There she will be continuing her athletic career by competing on the track team, where she will be pole vaulting and possibly sprinting.
– Cole Brisbois played football and competed with the track and field team for Forest Lake. Just like he played a prominent role for the track team, helping break several school records during his tenure, he was a key running back for the Rangers. He will be attending the University of Minnesota – Duluth this fall, majoring in statistics and actuarial science with a minor in finance. He also will continue his track career with the Bulldogs.
– Erin Brown played lacrosse and hockey throughout high school, accumulating 80 goals and 109 points between her junior and senior lacrosse seasons, which included a team-leading 48-goal senior season. She will be attending to Upper Iowa University, where she will play Division II lacrosse and study criminal justice and pre-law.
– Charlie Peterson was a key performer in both football as a wide receiver and defensive back and track and field at Forest Lake. He’ll be attending Bemidji State University, where he will study construction management and continue his football career.
– Greta Krieger played basketball and golf for Forest Lake. She was a standout in basketball, averaging 18.1 points-per-game and had a team-leading 434 points in her senior season. In all, she had 1,002 regular season points during her high school career and is going to Minnesota State University, where she will study exercise science.
Here are their memories and advice for other high school athletes.
Happy moment
Frechette: “Winning state my senior year.”
Kreiger: “Hitting 1,000 points in my high school basketball career.”
Brown: “Winning the section final and going to state for the first time in girls lacrosse program history in 2019.”
Peterson: “Scoring the first touchdown on the new football field on the first play on the field.”
Brisbois: “Being able to play a full football season with my older brother when I was a sophomore, and he was a senior.”
Gunderson: “First Forest Lake home track meet. I broke the pole vault school record by 11’8 and got a huge [personal record] in my 100M dash.”
Sad moment
Frechette: “Missing my sophomore year to COVID and junior year to a knee injury.”
Brown: “Saying goodbye to hockey this past year after losing to Blaine in the quarterfinal was tough.”
Peterson: “Walking off the field for the last time as a Ranger.”
Funny moment
Krieger: “The golf girls struggling to pack six golf bags and push carts into the trunk of a Suburban before every golf match.”
Brown: “Probably just the countless bus rides. One time a bus driver hit a bump so big that we all went in the air, and that’s a moment I will never forget.”
Memories of coaches
Brisbois: “When coach Paul Kendrick lifted with us and made us look weak, and he’s 60 years old.”
Gunderson: “My favorite memory about my dive coaches was when we went to Cup and Cone after one of our meets this season. A magician there pulled my coach up to be a part of the show. It was extremely funny and gave us divers a lot of good laughs.”
What advice would you give to young players?
Frechette: “Never take anything for granted, because [before] you know it, it will all be memories to look back on. Make these years the best you can and always strive for greatness and settle for excellence.”
Brisbois: “Do not take any time with your team for granted and high school sports in general. I would do a lot to play one more game with the team. High school sports is a feeling you can never get again.”
Gunderson: “Your athletic ability doesn’t define your worth as a person. No matter how fast you are, what score you get, how high you jump or how many points you score, you are valuable.”
What would you tell your freshman self?
Frechette: “These are the moments and memories you’ll remember forever. Make the most of them and don’t ever take one pitch for granted because you know what curve ball God could throw your way.”
Brown: “Stick with it and have confidence. Confidence is key and relates directly to your style of play. Play your game.”
Gunderson: “Time really does fly. Make the most of every opportunity and always be there for your teammates. Those are the people who have changed your life for the better. Keep pushing through everything with a smile because in the end, it all works out.”
