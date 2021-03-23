This is the time of year when the temperatures start to warm up, the sun gets stronger and people around our community head outside, sometimes even breaking out their shorts and flip flops.
At Linwood Elementary, our kids are heading outside too, but not because they’ve been cooped up all winter long. They’re going outside because it’s an integral part of our school life and curriculum in all seasons, not just the warm ones.
Linwood Elementary is fortunate to have a 200 acre school forest in our backyard. This natural area is owned by Linwood Township and managed by our School Forest Committee, which is a partnership between our school and the township. The forest includes walking paths, two outdoor classrooms, a wetland area and many acres of undeveloped natural habitat.
Our school has made an effort in recent years to increase use of the forest for students, both for planned educational activities and also for less-structured immersion in nature. As we increase our students’ experiences with the school forest and with nature, we’re seeing first-hand what recent studies have shown: nature helps kids learn.
Spending time outdoors, like our students do in the school forest, has been linked to improved focus, self discipline and engagement in school. It also helps students develop self-discipline, improve physical fitness, social connection and creativity. These benefits are seen with both unstructured outdoor time and with formal lessons that either happen outdoors or are linked to an outdoor activity.
There is even some evidence that access to outdoor learning can help close achievement gaps for students who might otherwise struggle in school.
Our teachers deserve a lot of credit for their creativity and efforts to incorporate the school forest into our daily school activities. Standard elementary curriculum doesn’t usually include lessons that incorporate nature, so our teachers have to rely on their skill and creativity to link outdoor activities and observations back to elementary learning standards. They’re doing a great job and our students love the time they spend with hands-on learning outdoors.
I am thrilled to be part of a school with such a great resource as the school forest right outside our back door, and we hope to someday extend that privilege to students beyond Linwood Elementary. We are exploring ways that the school forest could be available to serve students through the Forest Lake Area School District and hope to continue extending the benefits of outdoor learning to more students, more frequently.
Outdoor resources are part of what has always made this community a great place to live and it’s important to provide an educational experience that reflects that. It’s great to see our students out in the forest learning, exploring and discovering, no matter what the season.
Gretchen Mattson is the principal at Linwood Elementary School.
