The Forest Lake Lions will be distributing food to families in need on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until food runs out.

The Lions will be distributing up to 1,260 boxes of food, free of charge, as they partner with the USDA and the YMCA for this event. Food includes produce, dairy, and meats.

The event will be held at Forest Lake Area High School located at 6101 Scandia Trail North.

All are welcome. There are no eligibility requirements to receive a food box.

For more information on the event call Gary Lee at 612-916-1943.

