The Forest Lake Lions will be distributing food to families in need on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until food runs out.
The Lions will be distributing up to 1,260 boxes of food, free of charge, as they partner with the USDA and the YMCA for this event. Food includes produce, dairy, and meats.
The event will be held at Forest Lake Area High School located at 6101 Scandia Trail North.
All are welcome. There are no eligibility requirements to receive a food box.
For more information on the event call Gary Lee at 612-916-1943.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.