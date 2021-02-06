The Forest Lake wrestling team ran into a buzz saw last week, competing against two of the top teams in the state.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, the Rangers wrestled at Stillwater, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, and dropped a 60-12 decision. Two days later Forest Lake hosted Simley, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, and fell by a 69-6 margin.
“Stillwater is the best team in the state, and Simley is one of the best teams in the country,” Forest Lake coach Joe Kunshier said. “We’re still a good team. We just met two teams that were better than us.
“When you wrestle top teams, it can expose some of your weaknesses. We don’t shy away from competition, so we will use these matches to learn. We’re going to get back to work to get better.”
The only salve for the Rangers’ wounds was an 81-0 thrashing of Henry Sibley as part of the Jan. 21 meet at Stillwater.
In the match against Stillwater, Forest Lake lost the first two weight classes before Jacob Aho won by forfeit at 120 pounds. The Rangers then lost two more before Derrick Cardinal claimed a pin at 138, but that was the last victory for Forest Lake in that match.
“Stillwater won the matches they were supposed to, but they also won the matches that I thought we had a chance to win,” Kunshier said.
Simley’s lineup features 12 wrestlers who are ranked among the best in Class 2A – including six who are projected to win state titles . The lone Ranger victory was by Daniel VanAcker, who won by pin at 145.
In the win over Sibley, Forest Lake collected eight pins as well as a technical fall by Cole Decker at 138. The Rangers also benefited from four forfeits.
While Kunshier said his team wrestled all three matches trying to win, the key to those contests was to learn and improve.
“We don’t train to beat teams early in the season,” he said. “We’re trying to get into a position where we compete with teams late in the season. Our goal is to get to the state tournament and make waves there. Obviously we have a lot of work to do, but we’re still a good team.”
