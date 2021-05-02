The Forest Lake volleyball team got on the winning track last week by claiming a pair of victories.
The Rangers went on the road to beat Irondale 3-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 13, then returned home to knock out Roseville by a similar score the next day. And coach Sherri Alm said the key was to clean up the mistakes the team made in its season-opening loss to Woodbury.
“We talked to our team about reducing our errors, and what a big deal that is,” she said. “Against Woodbury we made a lot of unforced errors. We also served much better in our two games last week, and that got our opponents out of system.”
In the Irondale match, the two teams split the first two sets before Forest Lake pulled away to win the final two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-16.
Senior setter Rebecca Anderson directed the offense well, collecting 19 assists while adding four service aces. The kills were spread around the court with senior Jamie Ihfe posting 11 while senior Maddie Demars and sophomore Bethany Weiss each added 10.
The following evening the Rangers found themselves in a tough match against Roseville. Forest Lake narrowly claimed the first set 29-27, then lost the second 25-16 before bouncing back to win the final two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-20.
Freshman Katie Brandl had 23 assists and an ace while Anderson added 20 assists and 10 digs. Ihfe led the team with 12 kills, while Demars and Weiss again had 10; Weiss added five blocks from her middle hitter position.
This week Forest Lake opened with a match at Mounds View on Tuesday, Oct. 20, that was not completed at press time. The Rangers are scheduled to return home for their next two contests, hosting White Bear Lake on Friday, Oct. 23, before taking on East Ridge on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
“We’re continuing to work to sharpen our game,” Alm said. “We’re using a number of different players because we have the depth to make changes. And that way people know the opportunity [to play] is still there.”
