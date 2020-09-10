The Forest Lake Area School Board approved the bid for the Central Learning Center demolition and remodeling project, including the heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls for Forest View Elementary.
The school contracted with Martin Pevzner Engineering and Kraus Anderson Construction Managers to decide on the bid specifications. The two companies worked together to help build the bid for the demolition and remodeling of the CLC building.
The School Board voted on and approved the bid from Kraus Anderson to complete the project, and construction could begin as early as February 2021.
While the bid that was accepted was higher than the original estimate, the reconstruction of the CLC will allow for the district’s STEP program to use the new facility instead of the current building it is renting.
