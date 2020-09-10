Council approves change to zoning, 2040 comprehensive plan
Forest Lake City Council approved a preliminary budget for the more-than $1.5 million granted to the city through the CARES Act from the federal government. The city’s budgeted expenses totaled just more than $1.1 million, leaving the city with $424,842.68 left in the funding. The final budget must be submitted to the state by Nov. 15, and any leftover funding would be turned back to the county.
Some area cities have been using the CARES Act funding to help aid local businesses, an endeavor Mayor Mara Bain indicated she’d like to see for Forest Lake. Washington County recently closed its two-week application window for businesses to apply for county funding. When asked about the possibility of creating a local funding pool, City Administrator Patrick Casey said the final budget for the city might increase and the county would be a better funding stream.
“Washington County has a pretty robust business assistance program they’re offering, and they also have a lot more funding than we would have. I think it’s in the businesses’ best interest to go to the county, because I think that’s where they can get more money than we can offer them,” Casey said.
Council Member Kathy Bystrom said that the application process for Washington County felt narrow in scope and it likely left out businesses and nonprofits that likely needed help. Bain agreed.
“I got similar feedback from a couple businesses of the cap on total revenue. The targeted businesses seem to be quite small,” Bain said. “As long as the CARES Act funding doesn’t have a revenue limit, I’d rather use those dollars on Forest Lake impact rather than passing it on. Somebody’s going to be using those funds, and I’d like us to find a way to keep those dollars here as much as possible.”
Dan Undem, assistant city administrator, said that it’s possible, though it requires a more thorough check to make sure business aren’t “double-dipping” from both the city and county support.
“Rather than taking $400,000 of remaining money and turning that over to the county, if we have the opportunity to piggy-back off that program and do some specific expansion of dollars to Forest Lake-impacted businesses, I’d like to see us take advantage of that and use our allotted sum as much as we can within Forest Lake,” Bain said.
An amended proposal for the creation of a Forest Lake program with the CARES Act funding and a possible application process will be brought to the council for future consideration.
The city also approved a change in zoning to its Headwaters 123 development following the unanimous recommendation of the planning commission.
Located west of Highway 61 just south of Headwaters Parkway, the 123-acre lot will now be rezoned from mixed residential to business park. The council’s unanimous approval of that change also required an authorized amendment submission to the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan, which also received a unanimous vote. The change to the comprehensive plan must be reviewed by the Metropolitan Council.
The reason for the change, according to Zoning Administrator Donovan Hart, is it allows the city to use the land for development less likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and specifically allows for the Minnesota Tech Corridor, a collaborative initiative by Anoka and Washington counties and five Forest Lake area cities to attract companies with high energy capacity, high bandwidth, available land and talented workforce available in the area.
