Rangers host Section 7 meet Friday
The Forest Lake gymnastics team lost a home dual meet to Stillwater on Friday, March 12.
But coach Lindsey Pierron was pleased. Not with the loss, but with her team’s performance in a 147.000-144.850 defeat.
“That’s our best team score of the season,” Pierron explained. “We had a lot of ‘hits’ with our routines, but we had some misses, too. When you hit your highest score and don’t have a perfect meet, that means we have room to improve before next week. And next week is when it counts.”
The Rangers will host the Class 2A Section 7 meet on Friday, March 19, with both individual and team berths in the state meet at stake.
Senior Claire O’Gorman proved she will be a force at that meet with a strong performance against the Ponies. The final home meet of the regular season was Senior Night to honor O’Gorman, the team’s lone senior, and she responded with a fine performance.
She took first in the vault (9.550) and floor exercise (9.400), was second on the balance beam with a career-best 9.375 score, and placed third on the uneven parallel bars (9.350). The result was an all-around score of 37.675 that was a point and a half better than her nearest competitor.
“That was a great senior night for Claire,” Pierron said. “Her first vault was unbelievable, it was so nice. She got her highest beam score, and her goal was to get her highest score on one event. And she did.”
Other top finishes for the Rangers came from junior Keely Sisco, who tied for third in the vault (9.250) and was fourth on the bars (9.225), as well as freshman Delaney Nickles, who placed fourth on the balance beam with a 9.250 mark.
Sisco placed fourth in the all-around with a 36.150 score.
