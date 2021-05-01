The Forest Lake girls soccer team saw its season come to an end with a loss at Blaine on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The Bengals scored five goals in the first half and cruised to a 7-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Section 7 tournament.
Sophomore goalkeeper Brianna Thompson finished with 12 saves in goal for the Rangers.
