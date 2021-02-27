Rangers stay even in 2nd half in loss to state-ranked Stillwater
Yes, the first half of the Forest Lake girls basketball team’s contest against Stillwater on Friday, Feb. 19, was ugly.
The Ponies, who are ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, raced to a 49-25 halftime lead and were never headed in beating the Rangers 85-60. But Forest Lake coach Jen Wagner said she saw a lot of positives from her team in the loss.
“I know there are times when people think it’s a cliché to say it’s 0-0 in the second half,” Wagner said. “But their varsity kids played most of the second half, and we lost to them [in the second half] by only one point.
“Give our kids credit for the way they competed in the second half. They made the adjustments we asked them to make, and they gave a tremendous effort. It’s disappointing to lose, but I was pleased with the way we came back in the second half.”
Wagner knows basketball is a game of two halves, though, and admitted she was not pleased by the early crater her team dug.
“Right away it was 10-0, and we were back on our heels, playing scared,” she said. “A team like Stillwater, they’re like sharks in the water. They come after you.”
Forest Lake eventually trailed by 24 at the half and, while the Rangers were unable to put a scare into the visitors, they did manage to stay even – and learn some lessons that eventually should help down the road.
“Playing a team like Stillwater helps us grow,” Wagner said. “It was a challenge, and our kids could have given up. But they kept playing hard, and that’s something we can build on.”
Junior Greta Krieger led Forest Lake with 21 points, while senior Logan Anderson added 15.
The Rangers began the week with a 65-36 win at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Anderson led the way in that victory with 32 points, while Krieger finished with 13 and senior Lulu Pekron added 10.
Forest Lake, which began the week tied for second in the Suburban East Conference with an 8-3 record, played Woodbury on Tuesday, Feb. 23, in a game that was not completed at press time. The Ranger will take on Mounds View on the road on Friday, Feb. 26.
