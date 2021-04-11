The Forest Lake girls golf team does not return many familiar faces from the six players who helped the Rangers claim the program’s fifth consecutive Class 3A Section 7 title in 2019.
That does not faze coach Andrea Brischke.
“I’m always excited to start a season, but this season I’m even more excited,” she said. “It’s been two years, and last year was the weirdest spring we’ve ever had. I’m excited to see these new faces and see what kind of team we have.”
Part of the reason Brischke is not worried about the coming season is in the numbers – the roster numbers, that is. While practices just began last week, the Rangers should have north of 20 players on the roster.
“I think all spring sports coaches were nervous that kids wouldn’t come out after having the year off,” Brischke said. “Typically golf is a second sport for a lot of kids, but I’m extremely pleased with the numbers.”
Another reason for the excitement for the coming season is the top players preparing to fill the lineup. Among the returnees are senior captain Sami Boerboom, who played on the 2019 section title team, along with junior captain Greta Krieger.
“Sami is a great leader and a steady golfer – I know what I’m going to get out of her in every match,” Brischke said. “Greta is very, very steady, she’s athletic, and she understands how to score well on the course.”
Sophomore Hailey Stanius does have some experience on the varsity, while other veterans such as senior Megan Carlson and junior Eva DuFresne have enough experience in the program to contend for varsity spots.
“Hailey played in a couple of matches as an eighth grader,” Brischke said. “I think she has gotten stronger and more confident in her game. I’m super-excited to see what she brings to the team.”
A player to watch is eighth grader Bella Leonhart, who competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition hosted by The Masters in 2019.
“She is someone to watch,” Brischke said. “She plays in a lot of events around the state and works very, very hard. Golf is her passion.”
