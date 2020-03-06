There was good news and bad news for the Forest Lake boys swimming team from the Class 2A State Meet.
Two Ranger divers had strong performances in the meet, which was held at the Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus. Senior Andrew Jensen advanced to Saturday’s finals, while fellow senior Nicholas Niemi reached the semifinal round.
Jensen posted a score of 146.10 in the five-dive preliminary round to place 18th, allowing him to move forward to the semifinals. In his three dives in the semis, his total rose to 244.50 and he stood in 11th place, easily assuring him a spot in Saturday’s finals.
“I think I hit almost every single one of my dives except one,” Jensen said after Thursday’s semifinals.
He said his confidence rose after he realized he had moved into the semifinals, and his 98.40 score in those three semifinal dives was the third-highest total among the 20 competitors.
“Right after the fifth round I felt my confidence shoot up,” Jensen said. “After I knew I had made it [to the semifinals], I knew I had a strong three dives coming up. Once I passed that threshold, I felt pretty good about things.”
Meanwhile Niemi posted a score of 143.10 after his five preliminary dives to finish in 20th place, making him the final competitor to advance to the semifinals.
“I thought my inward one-and-a-half was pretty good, but I thought I was pretty consistent. I thought all of my dives were pretty decent,” Niemi said.
It was Niemi’s first time competing at the state tournament.
“I was pretty surprised to make it, especially with so many good divers here. Making it was pretty awesome,” he said.
In Saturday’s finals, Jensen’s total rose to 312.80, putting him in 16th place in the final standings.
In Friday’s preliminary swimming events, junior Maxamilian True fell just a split-second short of advancing to the championship heat of the 100-yard breaststroke. True posted a time of 57.60 in the prelims to finish 10th – just 0.11 seconds away from securing one of the eight lane assignments in the championship round.
True bounced back nicely on Saturday, winning the consolation final with a time of 57.50 to place ninth. His time was better than two competitors in the championship final.
And Forest Lake’s 200 medley relay team of senior William Chatwin, True, senior Ronald Henderson and senior Cameron Vidlund placed 13th in Friday’s preliminaries with a 1:37.07 clocking; they remained in that position in Saturday’s consolation final with a time of 1.38.30.
