Life may not be as usual these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some things are still happening as usual, which includes the spring ritual of calling the official ice-out to the Forest Lake chain of lakes. In addition, The Forest Lake public works department placed the dock in on Monday, March 30, while boaters were already out.
Lake observers in Forest Lake have officially declared the chain of lakes free of ice as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, said veteran lake watcher Corbett Johnson. Johnson and fellow lake-watcher Doug Harper both confirmed that First and Second lakes were free of ice on Tuesday, March 31, and the last remnants of the ice sheet on Third lake did not clear until April 1.
According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources records, the 2019 chain of lakes ice out date was April 16. That’s one week later than the median ice-out date of April 9 for lake records that were first charted by the DNR in 1971.
-Cliff Buchan contributed to this story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.