Rest assured that the Forest Lake boys swim team wanted to win the dual meet it hosted with Woodbury on Thursday, March 4.
But coach Dominick Mancini said the bigger goal for the final home dual meet was to best prepare his team for the section meet, which will be held this weekend at the Northdale Middle School pool in Coon Rapids.
“It was a very competitive meet that came down to the last event,” Mancini said of the 100-86 loss to the Royals. “It came down to the final event, which showed how much every guy on this team has stepped up.
“But the perspective we have is this: Dual meets are great, but swimming is all about competing at sections and at state. So we approached this last meet not thinking that we had to win it, but instead that it was each swimmer’s last chance to get a good time before sections. And our guys embraced that.”
That is especially true of the team’s seniors, who were competing in the final home meet of their careers. Maxamilian True took first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:04.51 and also claimed victory in the 100 breast with a 1:00.35 clocking, while Levi Waskey won the 200 free with a time of 1:58.90.
Other individual winners for the Rangers against Woodbury included junior Brady Jarosz in the 50 free (24.19) and junior Riley Jankowski in the 100 back (1:02.68).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.