Ford stops 27 shots to blank Roseville

Last week the Forest Lake boys hockey team was involved with two shutouts, winning one and losing the other.

Junior Jacob Ford stopped all 27 shots he faced to backstop the Rangers to a 4-0 win at Roseville on Thursday, Feb. 4. But Mounds View goaltender Aiden Petrich also collected 27 saves in shutting out Forest Lake 5-0 two days later.

In the Roseville victory, the game was scoreless until junior Matthew Linder scored at 6:31 of the second period. Then junior Gavin Middendorf and senior Connor Brust scored goals 29 seconds apart late in that period to give the Rangers some breathing room.

Middendorf scored his second goal of the game early in the third period to cement that victory.

Mounds View, the home team, scored single goals in the first and second period of Saturday’s contest before erupting for three power-play goals in the final period to skate to the win. Senior Casey Sauve started in goal for the Rangers and made 24 saves while allowing four goals. Ford played the final eight minutes of the contest and made three saves while allowing one goal.

Forest Lake, which is tied for third place in the Suburban East Conference with a 6-2 record, has three games scheduled in five days this week, a stretch that began with a home contest against SEC leader Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9, that was not completed before press time.

The Rangers will host White Bear Lake, the team tied with them for third place, on Thursday, Feb. 11, starting at 7 p.m., then play at East Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 13, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

