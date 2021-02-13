Ford stops 27 shots to blank Roseville
Last week the Forest Lake boys hockey team was involved with two shutouts, winning one and losing the other.
Junior Jacob Ford stopped all 27 shots he faced to backstop the Rangers to a 4-0 win at Roseville on Thursday, Feb. 4. But Mounds View goaltender Aiden Petrich also collected 27 saves in shutting out Forest Lake 5-0 two days later.
In the Roseville victory, the game was scoreless until junior Matthew Linder scored at 6:31 of the second period. Then junior Gavin Middendorf and senior Connor Brust scored goals 29 seconds apart late in that period to give the Rangers some breathing room.
Middendorf scored his second goal of the game early in the third period to cement that victory.
Mounds View, the home team, scored single goals in the first and second period of Saturday’s contest before erupting for three power-play goals in the final period to skate to the win. Senior Casey Sauve started in goal for the Rangers and made 24 saves while allowing four goals. Ford played the final eight minutes of the contest and made three saves while allowing one goal.
Forest Lake, which is tied for third place in the Suburban East Conference with a 6-2 record, has three games scheduled in five days this week, a stretch that began with a home contest against SEC leader Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9, that was not completed before press time.
The Rangers will host White Bear Lake, the team tied with them for third place, on Thursday, Feb. 11, starting at 7 p.m., then play at East Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 13, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.