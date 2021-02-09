The Forest Lake boys basketball team saw its record even at 1-1 after a tough 62-60 loss at Mounds View on Friday, Jan. 22.
The Rangers received a balanced scoring effort in the loss as four players finished in double figures. Austin Traylor led the way with 13 points, Nick Bartlett scored 11 and seniors Carter Thiesfeld and Jordan Boysen each added 10.
Forest Lake plays its next three games at home. After a contest against Irondale on Tuesday, Jan. 26, that was not completed before press time, the Rangers host Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, Jan. 29, then play Park of Cottage Grove at home on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Both of those contests begin at 7 p.m.
