The Star Wars universe is vast and made up of many shows, movies, games and even novels.
Over the years they have made a few movies that have not lived up to the Star Wars name, but they have also created some of the best television and video games that I, personally, have ever consumed.
That being said, here are my five different pieces of entertainment from the Star Wars universe that everyone should enjoy.
“Star Wars: The Force Unleashed”
This may be the best video game that was created within the Star Wars universe. Sadly it no longer is considered canon. However, canon or not, the game is still fantastic and lets you feel what it’s like to be a force wielder, slicing and dicing your way through a galaxy far, far away.
The game originally came out in 2008, but after going back and playing it today, the game still holds up, and the story is a gem.
The game opens with the player controlling Darth Vader as he arrives on the planet of Kashyyyk to deal with a Wookie uprising led by a Jedi. As Vader, you are extremely powerful and within two minutes you realize that enemies don’t stand a chance.
At the end of the battle with the Jedi you find a youngling that he is raising, and right before a squad of stormtroopers are about to open fire Vader swoops in and saves him so that he can take the boy and raise him as his apprentice.
The game was great when it came out and is still great today. It did end up being made into a sequel that isn’t as good but also worth checking out if you’re interested. The game was released for the older generation of consoles but is available for backward compatibility on both Playstation 4 and Xbox One.
“Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi”
To avid Star Wars fans this movie is often discredited due to the use of a certain fury creature that George Lucas created. In my opinion the Ewoks are not that bad.
Was George Lucas maybe not thinking straight when he wrote them into the movie? Yes, but the movie is still amazing and they are part of that amazing movie.
Being the last of the original three movies, “Return of the Jedi” is by far my favorite Star Wars movie. The movie opens with my favorite scene in all of the Star Wars universe as Luke shows up at Jabba The Hutt’s palace on Tatooine in order to save his friends.
Luke at this point in the story is considered a Jedi knight and has come a long way since he had his hand sliced off at the end of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Getting to watch Luke and Han battle Jabba’s men and seeing Luke with his own lightsaber gets me so excited for the rest of the movie.
There is nonstop action, the dialogue still holds up to this day, and the twist that Yoda and force ghost Obi-wan drop on Luke must have had people losing their minds in 1983 because I was losing mine in 2020 — there were also other reasons I lost my mind in 2020.
If you want to reminisce, this is my go-to movie.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
When Disney purchased Lucas Films and started making new Star Wars movies, many were skeptical. However, I think that for the most part, their takeover has been pretty successful, with a few minor mistakes in the new trilogy.
What wasn’t a mistake was the decision to make movies apart from the main characters of Star Wars. Out of that decision came “Rogue One,” the second-best Star Wars film of all time in my own opinion.
“Rogue One” follows the covert mission to obtain the plans for the Death Star that R2D2 and C3P0 are transporting at the beginning of “A New Hope.” The decision to make this movie was brilliant, as it sets up the whole Star Wars plot line. Without “Rogue One,” Luke would never have left Tatooine.
“Rogue One” has amazing graphics, the story is fantastic, and you will be left in tears by the end of the film. If you haven’t seen it, then it’s a must.
The last season of “The Clone Wars”
This was something that I had wanted for the longest time, and the joy that I got from watching it is unmatched when it comes to Star Wars.
“The Clone Wars” TV show originally aired in 2008 and ended in 2014. The main storyline was left on a cliffhanger, as you did not truly learn the fate of padawan Ahsoka Tano.
Well, when it was brought back for the final season you learn everything that happened to her up until order 66. Getting the chance to watch Ahsoka and Anakin as they interact for the last time breaks your heart and the animation that comes with the final episodes is amazing.
Dave Filoni created an amazing subsection of the Star Wars universe when he originally made the show and seeing the ending to the show, the way he wanted, was awesome and worth a Disney Plus subscription all on its own.
“The Mandalorian”
There are not any bad things that I can say about this show. The storyline is interesting, the effects and production is done perfectly, and the fact that they don’t overdo it by releasing 30 episodes at once makes the fans excited for when it finally comes out.
The first season of this show was amazing, and getting to see a space cowboy, as I have been calling him, fight aliens satisfies every craving I have for Star Wars content.
What has made the second season even better than the first is the number of cameos and characters that have shown up.
“The Mandalorian” is a quick watch if you choose to binge it or an exciting thing to look forward to on Fridays. Either way if you have not seen it, then you are missing out on not only a great Star Wars show but a fantastic show in general.
