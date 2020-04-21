Forest Lake, MN (55025)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Some sleet may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Some sleet may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.