Best episodes to “boldly go where no one has gone before” in universe
Ryan Howard
Contributing Writer
Welcome, readers, to a new feature I’ll be trying out occasionally in The Times - at least until the coronavirus social distancing recommendations are lifted, and maybe longer. I’m calling it “Five To Try.” Each column will present five entry points for a pop culture topic. If you try the five things I suggest and like what you find, maybe that piece of pop culture will be for you.
I cooked up this idea while I was shut in at home with family. Typically, my writing in this space consists of reviewing new movies, but since current circumstances have made new movies scarce, I hope I can come up with new ways to introduce you to pop culture you may enjoy.
While we’ve all been cooped up, streaming services have become a constant companion for many. One service that may will be trying out this month is CBS All Access, which non-subscribers can access for free until April 23 with the code “GIFT.”
Said gift came from Sir Patrick Stewart, who recently wrapped up the first season of “Star Trek: Picard,” a 10-episode foray into the later life of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, the lead character of 1980s and 1990s science fiction show juggernaut, “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” While CBS All-Access is home to other original programming, most notably the acclaimed “The Good Fight,” the service is perhaps most useful as a Star Trek delivery system, serving up every single episode of the long-running franchise’s eight (so far) series.
Star Trek is such long-running franchise that it can be hard to figure out where to start, or which series may be for you. While the settings are all similar – a diverse crew of a starship (or space station) works together to solve problems that crop up in a galaxy of interconnected alien species – the tone and details vary wildly between series and even individual episodes. With that in mind, I’ve selected five episodes from across the wide-ranging galaxy of Star Trek. If you’re curious about what the franchise is about, check these out while you peruse CBS All-Access for free.
• “A Piece of The Action” (Star Trek: The Original Series – Season 2, Episode 17)
Ever since its genesis in the 1960s, Star Trek has been home both to serious stories that examine modern issues facing humanity, as well as sublimely goofy forays into science fiction cornballism. This episode, my favorite entry in the ground-breaking original “Star Trek,” falls squarely into the latter camp.
Led by Captain James T. Kirk, the crew of the starship Enterprise arrives at a remote planet in search of answers about a long-missing Federation starship (the United Federation of Planets, a sort of UN of space, is the usual employer of the characters on Star Trek shows). When they transport down to the planet, however, they discover that all of the aliens speak in gangster slang, wield tommy guns and dress in snappy suits and fedoras. It turns out that an old ship left behind a copy of a book on Chicago mobs of the 1920s, and the aliens inexplicably modeled their entire society on the tome.
“A Piece of the Action” is a great example of the original Trek show. It’s very funny, both intentionally and unintentionally so, as well as a great example of how in Star Trek, anything can happen – even a recreation of a cliché old gangster movie.
• “Yesteryear” (Star Trek: The Animated Series – Season 1, Episode 2)
The Original Series was canceled after its third season, much to the chagrin of its hardcore fans. They were granted a reprieve of sorts, however, with Star Trek: The Animated Series, which ran for two shortened series and featured the voice talents of all of the main cast.
Before its current iteration on mature audience offerings “Picard” and “Discovery,” Star Trek was usually a pretty family-friendly program, but it’s never more so than The Animated Series, which probably has more to offer children than it does adults. That’s partially because kids won’t care about the quality of the animation, which is infamous for its laziness and production errors.
However, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to recommend it. The actors give life to their animated counterparts in an able simulacrum of original series Trek, and the animated, 20-minute format allowed the writers to experiment with different types of stories. Of these, the absolute best is “Yesteryear,” the tale of Science Officer Spock’s journey back in time to help his younger self in a crucial adolescent moment.
• “The Offspring” (Star Trek: The Next Generation” - Season 3, Episode 13)
After the animated series, there was a long drought of new Star Trek by TV; for 13 years, fans were sated only by reruns and six movies of wildly varying quality. That changed in 1987 with the advent of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” a series set about 100 years after the events of the first and many fans’ favorite of the bunch.
One of the most fascinating characters on “Next Generation” was Data, the first fully-functioning lifelike android in the known galaxy (at least at the start of the show). Data was found by humans and sought to live like them, which allowed the show to mine “outsider” insights into the ways of human nature.
In “The Offspring,” Data partakes in an experience usually reserved for biological beings: He decides to create a child. The manner in which he decides to raise the child – and the Federation’s reaction to what he’s done – are a powerful in their portrayals of the subconscious experiences of parenthood and of the things people will do to others they don’t understand. “The Offspring” also serves as a topical prequel to “Star Trek: Picard,” as both feature questions about the future of artificial intelligence that are related both in theme and plot.
• “Duet” (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Season 1, Episode 19)
Before the current era of streaming-only shows, “Deep Space Nine” was the most serialized and darkest Star Trek out there. Focused less on exploration and more on the complicated politics and conflicts brought about by interstellar travel, it also boasts one of the most alien heavy casts and the first person of color as the show’s designated “captain” (or, in this case, commander of a space station near a strategically important wormhole).
While “Deep Space Nine” can feel a bit dry at times, “Duet” is an example of its politics-heavy approach at its best. The space station orbits a planet still in recovery from war crimes perpetrated on it by a militant alien race. Trouble comes calling in the form of a captive from that race who is believed to be a prison camp warden responsible for atrocities during the war. The twists and turns of the episode explore heady ideas about justice, revenge, and racial guilt.
• “One” (Star Trek: Voyager – Season 4, Episode 25)
“Voyager” is the unsung hero of Star Trek. Not as iconic as “Next Generation” and not as cerebral as “Deep Space Nine,” the show, about a crew of a starship accidentally thrown lightyears across the galaxy, often gets short shrift among the glut of Star Trek shows that aired in the 1990s. It shouldn’t, however, thanks in large part to a great cast. While the ensemble is perhaps most notable for featuring the franchise’s first female lead, its biggest strength was a character who didn’t appear on the show until Season 4.
Seven of Nine is a former member of the Borg, a cybernetic alien species that assimilates other species into its armies of mindless drones. Though “Seven,” as she’s often called on the show, is happy to be back in an autonomous state, she feels disconnected from the human experience and ambivalent about reconnecting to her species’ way of life. Played with stoicism and a hint of vulnerability by Jeri Ryan, Seven is one of the best creations of Star Trek (and a key part of “Star Trek: Picard”).
In “One,” the starship Voyager must pass through a radioactive nebula, requiring all members of the crew except Seven and the ship’s holographic doctor to be put into stasis. For a month, Seven must run the ship alone. While she initially believes she will not need social interaction, she soon finds the journey to be both emotionally isolating and more perilous than she initially believed. By the episode’s end, she realizes the value she’d subconsciously placed in the crew – and what she’d sacrifice to protect them.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He knows a lot about Star Trek and has a Star Trek podcast called Out of Contreks. He can be reached at outofcontreks.com.
