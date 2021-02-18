Since the inception of Pixar — with characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Pixar’s first feature-length film “Toy Story” to more recent favorite films like “Inside Out” — the animation company, now owned by Disney, has consistently entertained audiences with comedic escapades and rich storytelling.
Amidst their many feature length films, Pixar has also debuted nearly 40 short films, many of which accompany one of those feature films. Most notably, the intro for Pixar of the bouncing lamps is a reference to one of Pixar’s first short films, “Luxo Jr.”
Disney+, the media company’s entertainment streaming service, debuted a little over a year ago, and with it came the full collection of all of Pixar’s short films. Most of the time, short films are dwarfed in the chatter of bigger pictures, but regardless of length, Pixar has a storied history of creating great entertainment, evidenced just as much in its short film collection as full-length animated favorites.
Here are five short films to watch, listed with the accompanying feature film if you do not have Disney+:
5. “For the Birds” (“Monsters, Inc.,” 2000)
Pixar finds the comedy in this one about birds hanging on a wire. Yes, that’s birds, just hanging on a wire. When one bird is met with another and another, and soon the wire is filled, they bicker over space. Then another bird squawks, inquiring if he can join, but there’s just one problem: He’s really big. But they make room for him, and he plops down in the middle, thus sagging the entire wire as the other birds literally peck at him. It’s comedy and a lesson about being kind all packed into a short film.
4. “La Luna” (“Brave,” 2011)
In this coming of age story, a young boy named Bambino goes on a late night oceanic expedition in which they anchor to the moon. Bambino’s father and grandfather argue over how Bambino should look and go about the task of sweeping up stars on the moon, and Bambino must decide for himself how to do the job. Pixar’s detailed art of the stars, the sea, and the moon are incredible, as is the imagination it took to navigate how to get to the moon and what the characters are ultimately trying to accomplish is executed to perfection. The tale really sets up finding one’s place amidst the family and is as brilliant as the stars in the movie.
3. “Bao” (“The Incredibles 2,” 2018)
An allegorical view of a parent’s experience of letting adult children grow up won Pixar another Academy Award with this animated short. When a dumpling made by a Chinese woman suddenly comes alive, she helps it grow by feeding it and caring for it. As the child dumpling grows, it battles for more independence as its mother struggles to keep the child under her wing. There are chuckles over an incident with a soccer ball and teenage angst just as there are tears over the natural but bittersweet separation of mother and adult child as independence is gained with a heartwarming ending.
2. “Day & Night” (“Toy Story 3,” 2010)
In what is probably the most simple theme the company has ever produced, this short film spoke volumes about our growing divisive state of our country and different perceptions of reality with finesse. Night and day are the actual characters, and through their bodies, they experience two very different realities of the same places — they are, to speak literally, as different as night and day. But as time progresses, they poke fun but also learn more about each other, and when sunset comes, they learn that their differences may not be so gulf-like after all. Once again, Pixar proves it can break down a complex topic into a humorous and touching story, and they can do it in six minutes.
1. “Piper” (“Finding Dory,” 2016)
In this academy award-winning animated short, a baby sandpiper must learn how to hunt for food along the seashore. After a wave knocks her out, she must learn how to be brave and discovers a new world. This short film is by far the best Pixar animated short. The color and texture of the sand, waves, and salty sea air are a near-perfect match to real seascapes, and the birds, other than facial expressions that thankfully make them emote (a concept missed by live-action remakes like “The Lion King”), peck at the sand and move as real birds do. The story is full of both giggle-inducing bumbles and sweet moments of curiosity and triumph as Piper learns how to hunt for food.
Pixar long ago established its films as must-watch storytelling, using imaginative characters and settings with plotlines that both entertain and impact. Developing a story concept and executing a feature film is hard enough, but the fact that Pixar has proved time and time again it can entertain and impact viewers in less time than the credits of a feature film shows just how great these story creators are.
