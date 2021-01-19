Netflix has made a number of different films and series under the title of “Netflix Originals” as it has started to expand original content for its platform. While some of these movies and shows were a miss, there are a number of films that can make you laugh, cry, and satisfies cravings of all types of content.
If you are looking for some new content and want to see what Netflix has, give these titles a shot.
‘Klaus’
Netflix released this movie in 2019 and it may be one of my all-time favorite Christmas movies.
The story follows a Jesper Johansson (Jason Schwartzman) who works for the post office in a small remote town. While working for the post office he runs into a toymaker who lives in the town and slowly becomes friends with him. As he starts to begrudgingly meet more people in the town, little children start to leave him letters for requests for toys.
The movie is not terribly long but is extremely enjoyable and a good film to watch any time of the year, not just around Christmas.
What makes the movie enjoyable is how refreshingly original the story is, but at the same time it uses the same principles of the classic Santa Christmas story.
The animation for the movie is wonderful and unique and the voice actors for the film are perfect for their characters.
If you are looking for a feel-good film, then this is the one for you.
‘Set It Up’
If you are looking for a romantic comedy to make your evening, this movie is a great place to start.
The film follows two assistants who work for bosses that are extremely difficult and unappreciative of their work.
When they run into each other in the lobby of their New York building they find out that they both share a very common work environment. For the rest of the movie, they begin finding a way to set their bosses up in order to make them happy and in return make their lives and careers easier.
What this movie does well is keeping you interested in characters that aren’t overdone and feel realistic. It is fun to watch the two assistants work together as they start to orchestrate their bosses’ relationship and how they find freedom in their own lives along the way.
This was the first Netflix original that I watched back in 2018, and after watching it again recently the movie still holds up.
It also gets a mention because it is fun to watch people get to live somewhat normal lives, being that we can’t right now in the pandemic.
‘Cobra Kai’
This is a no-brainer for anyone that is talking about Netflix original content right now.
“Cobra Kai” is the sequel to the Karate Kid movies that you didn’t know you needed but you are very happy to have received.
The storytelling in this is absolutely fantastic as the writers have found a way to bring back a feud that was started decades ago when Daniel was first yelled at to “sweep the leg.”
The actors who were chosen, for characters that are new, are great and truly make you care about what they are going through.
There is not much that I want to say about this one without giving too much away about what happens in the show, but trust me when I say that if you loved the original in the ‘80s, then you are going to love this show.
There is a reason that it is always trending in the top 10 on Netflix, so give it a try.
‘The Chef Show’
The original movie “Chef” was one of Jon Favreau’s best of all time and has gained more popularity in the age of streaming. Favreau has also gained popularity with the popularity of Marvel movies in the past decade. Because of this, Favreau was able to start his own cooking show called “The Chef Show.”
For the original movie, Favreau worked with Roy Choi to make his character as realistic to actual chefs as possible. He wanted it to look as accurate as possible, and from this, he made a friend who is now his co-host for this Netflix original.
In the show, Favreau and Choi create different dishes with famous chefs, actors, and directors. From Gweneth Paltrow to Dave Filoni the stars that they bring on the show make it easily bingeable.
What else is cool about this show is learning little techniques about cooking. While Favreau and the other actors have jobs on the screen, Choi and the other guest chefs love to teach Favreau, and anyone else, how to be better in the kitchen.
Getting to see Favreau become a better chef and hearing different stories from all of the guests makes this one of my favorite cooking-interview combo shows of all time.
If you are looking for something fun to watch while you cook or before bed, this show is fun, will make you laugh, and get you hungry — they will give you the recipe for the dishes they make and walk you through most of it.
‘Outer Banks’
“Outer Banks” was released over the first shutdown when most people in the world were quarantining. While watching it again makes me feel like I am sleeping on a futon in my parent’s house and going for runs by my old elementary school, it keeps you on your toes.
The show takes place in South Carolina in the outer banks and follows a group of close friends as they discover that something is going on in their town.
While they’re exploring a sunken boat and getting shot at by the guys who may or may not be responsible for it sinking, you are thrown into the main plotline of the series.
What made this stand out to me, and the reason why I recommend it, is how original the show is. I think that when Netflix started to create their own content they really wanted to make something for every genre, and I think that this does a good job of showing that they can do so well.
If you have yet to watch this show, try the first three episodes, and if it’s what you are into, then you will be hooked and will have to fight to put your phone away before bed because you’ll want to know what’s going to happen next.
