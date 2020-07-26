I haven’t seen any of my friends in person since February, and I’m bored. I haven’t gone to see a new movie in theaters since March, and I’m bored. I’m trying to be responsible about the people I come into contact with and the ways in which I interact with them, but it’s boring. It’s boring to type it out. It’s probably boring to read, so I’ll stop writing about it as quickly as possible.
One factor for me that has exacerbated this interminable quarantine boredom is a lack of things to look forward to, both socially and culturally. There have been precious few movies, we’re going to start running out of new TV soon, and musicians can’t tour and sometimes can’t even record safely (an album I was looking forward to in June had its release day pushed to next January).
However, there is new still new art and media being released here and there, if you know where to look, and some of this new media has been a lovely companion for a season in which I’ve found myself lonely and frustrated. Consider this list my best of the first half of 2020, a selection of meaningful cultural products that managed to make their way into the world in spite of everything.
Music: Honeymoon (by Beach Bunny)
Despite the entertainment industry slowdown, there has been a lot of good music released this year, but the debut album by the emotive, surf-rock inspired Beach Bunny is my favorite. In fact, it’s my favorite piece of culture to come out of 2020 so far, music or otherwise.
Featuring fuzzy guitars and plaintive lyrics sung with gusto by frontwoman Lili Trifilio, “Honeymoon” is pop-rock perfection, full of songs about longing, young love and broken hearts. Trifilio’s conversational, unadorned writing style -- one unafraid to make her seem uncharismatic when necessary -- puts you right into the core of her emotions, and the melodies are earworms, chunky in a way that suggests a finely tuned garage band. “Honeymoon” is a perfect mood enhancer, no matter the mood.
Podcast: Fiasco (available on Luminary)
Fiasco is one of the two recent American history podcasts I’ve loved this year, the other being “Blowback,” a recounting of the circumstances leading up to and during the Iraq War. “Blowback’s” style, brash and irreverent, may not be for everyone (though I absolutely loved it), but “Fiasco” is also excellent and suited for a wide variety of audiences, featuring well-researched, compelling reporting about various American political disasters.
It may take you a bit of doing to listen to “Fiasco,” as it’s only available on the proprietary podcasting software of its publisher, Luminary, but it’s well worth the effort. Season 2, which released this year, features host Leon Neyfakh doing a deep dive on the intricacies about the Iran-Contra affair, including his take on why it wasn’t more politically damaging to the people caught up in it: namely, it was so confusing that it couldn’t sustain public interest long enough.
It’s a dense controversy, but Neyfakh and his team do a great job organizing it into understandable chunks, leaving you marvelling at how the whole boondoggle was approved in the first place. And, if you don’t want to pay the money for the Luminary subscription (it’s quite cheap), you can still download the app and listen to the great and free first season of Fiasco, which tackles Florida’s 2000 presidential election.
TV show: LEGO Masters (on Fox)
If you’ve ever been interested in LEGO (or Legos, as we call them in my house, but the producers of this show would never allow it), “LEGO Masters” will likely hold some interest for you. The first season of the reality competition show pitted various amateur LEGO architects against each other in timed build challenges, and at the end of each session, their often incredible creations would be judged by a couple of professional designers of the building block sets. The show progressed as these usually do, eliminating one team each week until the remaining contestants were crowned the LEGO Master.
“LEGO Masters” is a reality show, and like all reality shows, it has its share of played-up drama. If you can look past those moments of artifice, however, it really is impressive what these folks dream up, and the best contestants usually are the ones who stick around the longest. And, don’t worry, there’s schadenfreude, too: Months later, my wife and I still joke about one terrible LEGO sculpt of a monkey that somehow didn’t lead to a team’s elimination.
Movie: Palm Springs (on Hulu)
There are still a few movies that have sneaked into the wild over the last few months; it’s just that they’re all available for streaming. One such movie is “Palm Springs,” the tale of a couple of slackers who get stuck in a time loop at a boring wedding in the southern California town of the title. It’s basically “Groundhog Day,” but more profane and existential, with the romantic comedy element turned way up.
While this pandemic hasn’t worked out well for almost anybody, it is possibly the ideal environment for “Palm Springs” to come out in, as many of us feel like we’re trapped in time loops of our own, trapped in a cycle of mundanity by forces we can’t control. At turns funny and affecting, “Palm Springs” uses its high concept to explore supercharged metaphors for depression and the meaninglessness of existence, along with the potential for meaningful relationships as the antidote.
Reading material: The comics of Mark Russell
There’s no mainstream comics creator more interesting to me right now than Mark Russell. He first achieved notoriety a few years ago for writing an anarchic satire of “The Flintstones” -- probably my favorite comic of the 2010s -- and has since followed it up with several well-received stints on established comics and pop culture entities. In each one, he’s managed to find the interesting nugget behind the featured characters and infuse it with his own sensibility, one that casts a suspicious eye on the mechanisms of power.
2020 has been an interesting year for Russell, as he’s spent most of it away from the mainstream superhero publishers of Marvel and DC. The comic that has occupied most of his time is the second year of his run on “Red Sonja,” a barbarian swords and sandals title published by Dynamite Comics. Though still possessing Russell’s trademark wit, “Red Sonja” is a little darker and more measured, telling a sobering story of war and imperialism that humanizes a character who has often existed on the comics page as mere eye candy (her trademark outfit is a scale mail bikini). It’s a good turn for his career, but even more promising is his new series, “Billionaire Island,” from Ahoy Comics. That original title, about a near-future world in which billionaires leave the rest of the world, seems remarkably prescient and features Russell’s laugh-so-as-not-to-cry stylings cranked to the max.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com.
