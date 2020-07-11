Since most social events have been canceled (or perhaps should be), my family and I have been spending a lot of time cooped up together in the house. Fortunately, we are a family of board gamers, and my kids, ages five and six, are fast picking up the hobby.
When they were really young, we plied them with the likes of Candyland or Memory, but now they’re getting old enough that there are a few “grown-up games” they enjoy playing as well, which creates a more fun experience for me and my wife. Board games promote critical thinking and togetherness, and at a time when it can sometimes feel like you’re crawling the walls in your own home, those skills remain relevant.
With that in mind, I’ve gathered five fun board games that the whole family can enjoy. My youngest son can’t read yet, so as a bonus, I’ve only picked games that don’t require reading to win (though your non-reader may need assistance tallying their score). I’ve also listed the play times listed for each game by their publishers, though in my experience most of these will take a little longer than the time listed, especially if you’re playing with young kids.
Ancestree
(two to six players, 20 minutes)
Ancestree is the fastest, simplest game on this list, perfect for a quick round of competition or several short plays back to back. Each player starts with a hand of tiles with different people, colors and connections on them, and the players pick one tile to place in their “family tree.” Then, they pass their remaining tiles and add to the tree again.
The trick to the game is keeping aware of the trees of your neighbors (who you’re scored against) while balancing the different bonuses present on each tile. To win, you’ll likely need to have a few long unbroken family lines, but if you arrange a lot of marriages or add wealthy relatives to the tree, there are other paths available as well.
Bohnanza
(two to seven players, 45 minutes)
A great game for a family of wheel and dealers, Bohnanza has perhaps the most boring premise imaginable: You play as a bean farmer trying to pull in the most productive harvest. The action is all in the trades you make with the other farmers and the way you can organize your play to harvest a truly impressive crop.
Your upcoming bean plantings take the form of a hand of cards that you are never allowed to organize, which means that you can see what you’re about to plant but are unable to change the order. However, you can make trades from your hand to other players, which, when performed just right, can lead to satisfying combo after combo. Don’t let the premise throw you.
Sheriff of Nottingham
(three to five players, one hour)
This game is tons of hilarious fun as long as you’re not playing with a group that holds grudges. Your job is to smuggle the most valuable goods into Nottingham, but each turn, one player becomes the sheriff. Rather than smuggle on that turn, the sheriff is tasked with the responsibility of checking the bags of the potential smugglers. If the sheriff opens the bag of a player who was lying about what they were smuggling, that player has to pay the sheriff. If the sheriff disbelieves a truth-teller, however, then the sheriff has to pay up.
Sheriff of Nottingham is nerve-racking in the best way, as players who are trying to sneak in contraband sweat bullets trying to act like they’re perfectly innocent. The sheriff, meanwhile, is constantly wondering if they’re being played. The payoff when you guess right is enormous, and it’s so satisfying to play mind games with the sheriff, especially if you’re playing with someone you know well.
Splendor
(two to four players, 30 minutes)
Splendor is easy to learn, but difficult to master. Each player takes on the role of a jeweler in the market for rare gems (represented by pleasingly tactile poker chips) or gem mines. Each turn, players must either take gems from the market or spend gems to buy mines. Many of the mines are worth victory points, but even the ones that aren’t provide players with a permanent income stream: for every mine you own, you get a one-gem discount of that color off of future mine purchases.
This one has been a little tougher for my kids to grasp, as the strategy involves looking at the highest value points available and figuring out how to most efficiently build wealth until you can afford your final targets. For those with the mind for it, however, it’s an immensely satisfying, quick little play.
Tokaido
(two to five players, 45 minutes)
The most visually distinct title on this list, Tokaido casts you as a traveler in the Japanese countryside. All of the travelers compete to see who can have the most fulfilling journey, with goals like seeing the most scenic vistas, buying the most beautiful gifts and eating the tastiest food.
Tokaido runs on a creative movement mechanic: it’s always the turn of the person who’s the least far along on the journey. As such, it often pays off to dawdle, hitting each stop in turn rather than moving to a desirable location further down the path. However, if you don’t take that scenic vista spot, maybe someone else will, robbing you of points you were counting on. The clever yet low stakes play pairs perfectly with the game’s leisurely Japanese aesthetic, which is doubly welcome in a time when many of us won’t be traveling anytime soon.
