A fire destroyed a garage in Linwood on Nov. 10, though leaving no injuries. At 5:40 a.m., the Linwood Township Fire Department was called to the fire near 226th Lane NE and Martin Lake Road NE, where firefighters found the fire fully involved. The fire caused a power outage to several homes in the area, though power was restored later that morning. No one was in the garage at the time of the fire, though two cats sustained burns and are being cared for by animal control.
Rumors about an explosion had surfaced on social media, but the Linwood Fire Department said it is not believed to be related to the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.