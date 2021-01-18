Scandia-native has found success with travel videos of Minnesota towns
An idea is formed. A plan is made. A video is captured and then edited. 500,000 views later and Cameron Kaiser has created his first viral TikTok.
With his DJI Mavic Air drone, the Forest Lake Area High School graduate has always chased what he loves to do.
“I just did a cool video out in Wisconsin,” Kaiser said. “I kind of made a little waterfall nature edit and that kind of sprung up from there into making more travel videos and then into vlogging and now TikToks.”
What started out as snowboarding videos on an old GoPro with his friends, and a nature video he made with his then-girlfriend and now wife, has turned into a passion and a growing social media following.
The man behind the camera
Kaiser, who was born and raised in Scandia, has started to build a following on social media, a dream that he has always had, and he hopes that one day it will support him long term.
For many, content creation can be a career these days because of the ad revenue that surrounds most social media platforms. More influencers or content creators are making a living off of it because of how many views or clicks their content receives. While Kaiser is not at this point yet, he hopes to be there one day.
“Ever since I first started getting into videos and posting things on YouTube, it’s always been kind of a dream of mine to be a YouTuber,” Kaiser said. “It’s definitely way harder to get a following on YouTube, but ever since I’ve been doing well on TikTok I have noticed that I’ve been getting more subscribers every day.”
Before the days of TikTok, Kaiser created YouTube and Instagram accounts where he shared his video and photography work. However, while he created a small following, it never grew into a huge platform.
“It’s crazy, especially since I’ve been posting my stuff on YouTube and Instagram for a couple of years now and they never really go anywhere,” Kaiser said.
So when Kaiser first got onto TikTok, he was simply making silly videos like the average user.
But, after having his first viral video in September, he decided to revamp his page and to focus more on his cinematic travel videos. As of Jan. 11 Kaiser’s TikTok account, clkimages, has 34,000 followers and 601,700 likes with several videos having over 100,000 views.
“To finally have a video that blew up pretty much overnight,” Kaiser said. “I think I got 200,000 views just from the time I went to bed to waking up, and that was just such a crazy awesome feeling, waking up to seeing that.”
Creating content
Currently, Kaiser is working as a tile fitter by day, but after work, he has found a routine for making his next post.
The current video format that has started to bring more attention to his profile is a series in which he will create cinematic shots of different towns in Minnesota. By taking suggestions from the comments of his videos, he finds more people engage with his content because they want him to feature their part of Minnesota.
After work, he will get into his car and begin charging his batteries for his equipment while he scrolls through his videos looking for a suggestion in the comments of where to shoot next. When his mind is set on where he wants to go, he throws the location into Google maps and makes the drive.
“I will mostly look for a park, lake, or if it’s a cute little town and I will pin a spot on the map I want to go to,” Kaiser said.
Once he finds the spot, away from people in order to be safe, he will fly his drone in the air anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes collecting his footage and piecing the video together in his head. After repeating this a few times in different parts of the town, Kaiser will pack up, go home, and immediately look at the footage he collected, to start piecing it together into what he hopes will be his next viral sensation.
Recently, he has posted one of Forest Lake and Scandia on TikTok, which have over 200,000 views combined. Other locations that he has created TikToks for include Shady Oak Beach, Lino Lakes, and Lindstrom to name a few. Those interested in his TikTok videos can find them by searching “clkimages” on the app or online at tiktok.com.
While many on TikTok and social media platforms base their content off other creators, Kaiser tries to be unique and different from some of his favorite creators. He believes that his video and photography work is truly his own and now he has even had people reach out to him about the content that he makes.
“I do have to say the amount of people that have reached out to me, looking to have me film something for them, go out and shoot some photos with them, or just to let me know how much they love my work is such a blessing,” Kaiser said. “I never thought my work would impact people in the way it has, so it’s cool to hear from my followers on how much they enjoy my videos.”
Kaiser has always seemed to have a passion for creating and capturing moments. One of the most memorable moments he has was when he took a road trip to Glacier National Park with his wife and her family.
“No matter where I looked or where I pointed my camera it was pure beauty,” Kaiser said. “I got some of the best photos I’ve ever taken there.”
Kaiser is always chasing what will be his next post. He finds inspiration in the hopes of one day being able to travel and make creating his content a full-time job.
While Kaiser is making TikToks in his spare time, he continues to find what is the right path for him.
“One thing about myself is I’ve never settled for ‘OK,’” Kaiser said. “I feel like a lot of people find a job that they think is OK that they can tolerate. I grew up with multiple things, trying to find my passion, and just trying to figure out who I am. I’m 22 and I still don’t know what I want to do with the rest of my life. If that’s photography, that would be absolutely amazing, but I’m just going to keep pushing, trying to find anything that just makes me who I am.”
