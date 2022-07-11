A fiery head-on crash in Linwood has killed a passenger and critically injured the driver of a stolen car suspected of being involved with a shoplifting incident in North Branch earlier today.
At 10:48 a.m., an employee at Cartfull in North Branch called about a shoplifting incident. The employee was able to get the license plate and vehicle description of the suspects. That vehicle, which had previously been reported to be stolen out of Washington County, was spotted by a Wyoming police officer just ten minutes later traveling southbound on I-35 and exiting onto East Viking Boulevard. The police officer followed the suspect vehicle west into Linwood, and when a Chisago County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop at 11:01 a.m., the suspects fled. The driver of the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic in a no-pass zone near the Linwood Country Store and Pizza, and struck another car head-on, at which point both vehicles started on fire. The Wyoming officer and Chisago County deputy put out the fires and gave medical aid to all three involved in the crash.
Both suspects were life-flighted to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The passenger died that afternoon as a result of the crash. The driver of the suspect vehicle remains in critical condition, while the passenger of the victim’s vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital for non life-threatening injuries. However, the dog of the victim in the vehicle at the time of the crash died.
Names of those involved are not yet released. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are conducting a crash investigation.
