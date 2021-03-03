City to fold in operations, update fee schedule for park
News Editor
A proposed rental fee and new fee structure that will allow better access to the general public for field use at Fenway Fields is on its way through the council and the Parks Trails and Lakes Commission.
The arrangement between the city and the Forest Lake Area Athletic Association regarding the use of the set of baseball/softball and soccer fields, located by the airport in Forest Lake, has been under the microscope since last fall. Historically, the city-owned fields have been operated by FLAAA, an arrangement City Administrator Patrick Casey said is highly unusual and prevents access to the general community for its use.
During a Sept. 30, 2020, Parks, Lakes and Trails Commission meeting, Casey said: “The history of using fields in Forest Lake are as convoluted as the senior center and the golf course. ... All of your parks are public land that are funded and paid for and maintained by property tax dollars. Everybody has the right and should expect the ability to use them. There shouldn’t be locks on gates.”
During that meeting, a consensus moved a process forward through the commission and to the City Council for discussion on proposed changes to a fee and scheduling system, most recently during the Feb. 16 joint work session with the PTL commission. The change will bring all aspects of the park’s oversight to the city, including organizations using its fields, scheduling availability, and financial oversight, which will help identify revenue streams for maintenance and improvements.
The fee schedule proposed for the general public is as follows:
— Baseball/softball field - $30 per hour, per field for residents; $45 per hour per field for non-residents.
— Multi-Use fields - $30 per hour per field.
— Tournament (non-FLAAA) - $250 for two days, $350 for three days.
The fee schedule for youth non-profits are as follows:
— Fenway baseball/softball fields - $7.50 per hour, per field.
— Fenway Multi-Use Fields - $6.25 per hour, per field.
— Other city ballfields - $3.75 per hour, per field.
Other tournaments by FLAAA would be $150 for two days and $200 for three days.
Conversations between FLAAA and city staff have centered around concerns that the youth nonprofit rate is too high.
“Historically we’ve provided the infrastructure and FLAAA has maintained [operations]; that was the model,” Mayor Mara Bain said. “I appreciate this move to a new model, and I think it’s the right step to make. The question is where do you set these fees?”
Those fees have been difficult to accurately set because of a lack of information offered by FLAAA said Parks and Recreation Coordinator Jamie Muscha. According to Muscha, after repeated communications and deadlines, she still hadn’t received information that would accurately help her pinpoint a fair fee schedule by the Feb. 16 meeting.
Council Member Kathy Bystrom said: “Communication and transparency is a two-way street. If we’re going to delay this further, my suggestion is a hard deadline for the information we need, or we’re moving forward with our current [fee schedule] plan.”
The council anticipates to vote on the final plan at its March 8 meeting.
*Editor's note: the Forest Lake Times March 4 print edition said Council Member Kathy Bystrom was the council liaison for the PTL commission. That is incorrect. The Times apologizes for this error.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.